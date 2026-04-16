Real Madrid are ready to step up their hunt to appoint a new manager after their Champions League exit to Bayern Munich left them staring at a trophyless season, while a row between Vini Junior and Jude Bellingham has provoked a strong reaction from one of the club’s most decorated former stars.

The Spanish giants parted ways with Xabi Alonso from his role as head coach after just eight months at the helm in January, the Spaniard replaced by Castilla coach Alvaro Arbeloa on an interim basis until the end of the season. However, their fortunes have not improved since then, with the gap at the top of LaLiga widening to seven points to Barcelona, while the 15-time European champions also crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday night after a pulsating 6-4 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

That exit sparked angry scenes at the full-time whistle as Real Madrid saw Eduardo Camavinga sent off late on, before Arda Guler was also shown a red card despite not being on the pitch, as emotions spilt over.

Unconfirmed reports state that in the aftermath of that loss, the club’s president, Florentino Perez, entered the Real Madrid dressing room after the defeat to tell his star-studded squad that, while he appreciated the effort put in, they had let the club down as a result of their elimination.

As a result of that, Arbeloa’s tenure as interim boss seems unlikely to be extended with Perez now stepping up plans to install a big-name manager ahead of the 2026/27 season.

According to The Athletic’s well-informed journalist, Mario Cortegana, Real have drawn up a four-man shortlist – with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp very much at the top of that list.

However, luring the German back into top-level management is not seen as easy, with the Liverpool boss previously suggesting he is done with club football management and currently enjoying a more leisurely way of life as the Head of Red Bull’s Global Soccer operations.

Per Cortegana, Klopp is ‘very highly regarded’ by Perez and would likely be their first choice this summer, though he is keen to stress that no approach has been made as of yet and the club do have other options in frame.

To that end, Perez also would welcome Zinedine Zidane back to the Bernabeu for a third spell at the helm, though it’s expected he will take charge of France following this summer’s World Cup finals.

That could, however, open the door to a surprise appointment at the Bernabeu, with the man stepping down, Didier Deschamps, now seen as a surprise candidate for the role.

The final name in the frame is Mauricio Pochettino, and the USA coach is also seen as a strong candidate to take the job once his commitments with USMNT are complete.

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Real Madrid’s lack of leadership to blame

Whoever takes charge next will need to show the club they have the scupples to manage the apparent big egos in the Los Blancos dressing room and help get the best out of their big-name stars.

And with a season destined to end without a trophy, it is easy to see why Los Blancos have listed the four names as their top options.

With tempers spilling over on Wednesday and with Real Madrid superstars Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham involved in a heated exchange during the closing stages of the game.

Spanish TV cameras – confirmed by media outlet AS – caught Vini Jr shouting to the England international: “What do you want? What do you want? Shut your mouth.”

The club’s legendary Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas also shows why Real lack leadership and need a big-name manager to sort out the egos.

Casillas said: “This is exactly why they lost yesterday – there’s no leadership, and everyone wants to be the main man.

“Bellingham asked for the ball, and you’re telling him to shut up? I can’t imagine Toni Kroos asking Cristiano Ronaldo to pass more and Ronaldo telling him to shut up. This is probably one of the reasons he [Vinicius] didn’t win the Ballon d’Or.

“Too many star players are disrupting the team. Arda Güler and Bellingham were the only players who really wanted to win yesterday.

“Vinícius had a bad game – I don’t know why he can’t control his anger. Bayern Munich made them lose their heads, and that’s why they lost.”

Arbeloa, meanwhile, took full responsibility for his side’s elimination, saying via BBC Sport: “I am the one responsible for the defeats and I will always take the consequences from that.

“I am so proud of the players. This is Real Madrid. La Liga is very tough. We have to keep fighting until the last matchday. We have a badge to defend.”

With regards his own future at the Bernabeu, he added: “I will understand any decision the club makes. I’m a Real Madrid man through and through. I care about this club, the players and the supporters a lot more than I care about myself.

“My goal when I became this team’s coach was never to prove that I’m a good coach; it was always to just help the players and be at their side and help the club, and I’ll do that until my last day in charge.

“I feel like I did everything I could to help this team win. I do everything I can every day. I will respect the club’s decision. But I’m not thinking about that. It’s a decision of the club. I’m a man of the club, and all I want is for Madrid to win, regardless of who their coach is.”

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