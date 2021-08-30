Real Madrid have ended negotiations over the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain despite reports indicating they could make a last-ditch €200m offer.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both changing clubs this summer, Mbappe is one of the biggest names still to see his future determined. The talented forward is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. In recent days, Real Madrid have been making a big push to sign the 2018 World Cup winner.

PSG have told Mbappe he has no reason not to want to stay after they wowed the footballing world with the signings of Messi and many others this summer. But he remains fixated by the idea of a new challenge in Spain.

Still, Madrid are yet to meet PSG’s valuation of the 22-year-old. They have so far seen an offer of around €160m rejected, despite the risk of Mbappe walking away from the Parc Des Princes for free in 2022. It has left Los Blancos with a decision to make on whether to increase their offer or not.

Reports from Deportes Cuatro indicated that PSG would be happy with an offer of €200m. Alternatively, they wouldn’t mind €180m with the inclusion of a significant player in return.

It led Sky Sports to claim Madrid may make a €200m offer for Mbappe before the deadline. But it was merely a thought in the Spanish capital, not a concrete decision. It has now come to light that they will no longer be pursuing the transfer this summer.

The forward could still sign a pre-contract agreement with Real in January, but Sky believe the pursuit for this summer is over.

Paris have already acknowledged that if they sell Mbappe now, they would be cutting it fine in terms of finding the time to sign a replacement. A deadline of 5pm on Monday was agreed between the parties, which has now passed. PSG have not responded to Real’s latest offer and now there is no need.

In France, RMC Sport and Telefoot also confirm the deal is off.

Pre-contract agreement possible for Mbappe

Even though Mbappe wants to leave, he will seemingly have to wait to do so. Besides, he seems content enough in the French capital for now.

Mbappe played for Paris on Sunday, scoring a brace in their 2-0 win over Reims – a game that brought up Messi’s debut for the club. It seems they will get to be teammates for a little longer – perhaps even the full season.

But Real remain confident of getting Mbappe to agree terms in January so he can join them for next season.

EURO PAPER TALK: Klopp puts established European star in Liverpool sights, with contract ready; Tottenham deal twist