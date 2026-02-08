Real Madrid are reportedly weighing up whether to sell one of their key stars after a reported ‘offer’ from Manchester United, while Los Blancos are ready to spend BIG on a key Newcastle player, who’s wanted by Arsenal.

The LaLiga giants have entered into a new era under interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa and there is still uncertainty over who will be the permanent successor to Xabi Alonso.

But Real Madrid, under club president Florentino Perez, are still planning behind the scenes for the summer transfer window, and shock reports suggest that United have launched a move for centre-back Eder Militao.

Real Madrid receive surprise ‘offer’ from Man Utd

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, United have identified Militao as a key target and have ‘made a formal offer’ of €40million (£34.7m, $47.3m) for him.

The 28-year-old has been hampered by some huge injury setbacks in recent years, including ACLs in both knees, and he is currently unavailable due to a torn hamstring.

When fit, Militao is one of Madrid’s most important players, so it would be a shock to see him leave in the summer, especially given his contract runs until 2028.

However, the report claims that the Spanish giants are ‘considering’ United’s supposed bid – so it seems that Militao is not completely off limits.

It is worth noting, though, that these claims should be taken with a big pinch of salt. Fichajes have a history of making claims that don’t turn out to be true, and the United bid has not been covered by any other outlets so far.

And in any case, it seems highly unlikely that Madrid would indeed consider letting Militao leave without first signing a replacement.

Real Madrid eye move for Newcastle star

Meanwhile, Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, as they look to add reinforcements to their engine room.

The Italian international has been the subject of intense speculation recently, with his agent understood to have held talks with several clubs recently.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has confirmed that Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all made informal contact with Tonali’s representatives.

But now, fresh reports from Italy suggest that Madrid are also interested in Tonali and are considering a ‘major bid’ in the summer.

It’s claimed that Madrid are ‘ready to submit an initial offer exceeding €75 million’ for Tonali.

A bid of €75m (£65.1m, $88.6m), if successful, would make Tonali the most expensive Italian player of all time, a record currently held by Mateo Retegui.

Retegui joined Al Qadsiah from Atalanta last summer for €68m (£59m, $79m).

Real Madrid ‘in contact’ to sign Liverpool star

In other news, Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate is once again being linked with a move to the Bernabeu, with his agents reportedly ‘in direct contact’ with the defender.

The LaLiga club have spoken with Konate to gauge his feelings on his future, with his Liverpool contract expiring at the season’s end.

The Reds are still trying to tie Konate down to an extension, but Madrid appear ready to strike should he become available on a free transfer.

