Fabrizio Romano has provided huge news on Federico Valverde after his fight with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni, while Real Madrid have released an official statement on the issue.

The two midfielders were first involved in an altercation on Wednesday, as they almost came to blows during a training session. The argument continued into the dressing room and needed other players to intervene as the pair pushed each other.

Incredibly, Valverde and Tchouameni fought again on Thursday. Valverde accused Tchouameni of leaking their first argument, but the Frenchman said the accusations had to stop.

Valverde continued the row, which saw Tchouameni act out against his Real Madrid team-mate. Valverde ended up hitting the corner of a table and had to be taken to hospital for stitches.

Romano has confirmed the Uruguay star will miss El Clasico at the Camp Nou on Sunday. It is remarkable that Tchouameni has injured a team-mate so badly that he will miss one of Madrid’s biggest games of the season.

Madrid released the following statement: ‘Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the incidents that occurred this morning during the first team’s training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

‘The club will provide updates on the resolutions of both proceedings once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed.’

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

It is absolute chaos at Madrid right now. With Los Blancos expected to end a second season without a trophy, Alvaro Arbeloa is highly likely to be sacked and replaced with Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho returning to the Bernabeu would normally be headline news, but it has been ousted by other events.

Kylian Mbappe has been criticised for going on holiday to Sardinia while he recovers from a hamstring injury. There has been a huge petition calling for improved behaviour from Mbappe amid growing demands for him to leave the club.

Antonio Rudiger slapped Alvaro Carreras in training, too, once again demonstrating the huge divide emerging in the squad.

Madrid have reportedly made a decision on whether they will sell Mbappe this summer.

Plus, we can confirm that Manchester City are ‘serious contenders’ to sign Vinicius Junior if he does not pen a new deal.