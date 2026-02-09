Jurgen Klopp ‘demands’ FOUR Real Madrid signings as Trent Alexander-Arnold roadblock clears

Jurgen Klopp has made four demands to Real Madrid regarding new signings in the summer of 2026, according to a report, while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-term future at Estadio Bernabeu seems to be getting clearer.

Real Madrid appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as the manager in January following the departure of Xabi Alonso, but it is far from certain that the 43-year-old will stay in charge of Los Blancos next season, especially if the club do not win LaLiga and/or the Champions League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a candidate for the Real Madrid job.

While Klopp is happy working as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH, the German has ‘always desired’ managing either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp makes Real Madrid transfer demands

According to Defensa Central, Klopp has already laid down certain ‘demands’ if he were to take over at Madrid at the end of the season.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative, has reported that ‘through intermediaries and people close to’ him, Klopp has made Madrid president Florentino Perez aware of the four signings that he would need to make.

Klopp reportedly wants to sign two central defenders and two new midfielders in the summer of 2026, and the former Liverpool manager also wants Endrick in his squad for next season.

Endrick struggled to get into the Madrid team under Alonso and joined Lyon on loan for the rest of the season in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old Brazil international striker has scored five goals and given one assist in six appearances for Lyon already.

Trent Alexander-Arnold boost at Real Madrid

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 25 that Manchester City are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and was expected to be a massive success at Estadio Bernabeu.

However, the former Liverpool right-back is having an underwhelming debut season at the Spanish club that has been marred by injuries.

That has allowed Man City to start holding talks with intermediaries for Alexander-Arnold, who is frustrated at how things have panned out but remains determined to fight for his place in the team.

Alexander-Arnold got a huge indication on Sunday that his main competitor for the right-back spot, Dani Carvajal, will not be at the club next season.

Carvajal, who is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, was an unused substitute against Valencia at Estadio de Mestalla in LaLiga.

David Jimenez started at right-back, with Alexander-Arnold replacing him in the second half, as Carvajal watched on.

According to The Athletic, Madrid have ‘doubts about offering’ Carvajal a new contract, with the player’s camp ‘not convinced he will end up staying’.

If Carvajal leaves Madrid at the end of the season, then Alexander-Arnold will become the undisputed number one right-back for Los Blancos.

Arda Guler cannot replace Luka Modric

Former Real Madrid and Spain international centre-back Rafael Alkorta has said that Arda Guler cannot replace Luka Modric.

There have been suggestions that Guler could be moulded to become the new Modric.

Alkorta told Cadena SER: “He’d like to play like he does for Turkey, with the whole team playing for him and him being able to move freely all over the pitch, however he wants.

“Here he has a different job; besides providing the final pass, he has to contribute more to the midfield, and that’s something that, by his nature – I’m not saying he doesn’t want to do it – but I think he’s not a player who has that natural ability.

“He’s not Modric.”

Alkorta added while continuing to analyse Guler’s performance against Valencia: “You watch Guler’s matches, and of course he’s a good player, but for me, he falls short.

“Today he did three things, and without the ball he was lost, as usual, because he just can’t seem to grasp the concept.”