Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a blockbuster move for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, who is the subject of concrete interest from Manchester United and three other Premier League sides.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since his £22million (including add-ons) move from Blackburn Rovers to the Eagles in January 2024.

Wharton was in line to make his England debut in the recent international break, before an abductor injury ruled him out of the Three Lions’ recent World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Oliver Glasner has made clear that he wants to keep Wharton for as long as possible, but top clubs are beginning to show interest in the Palace youngster.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid are interested in Wharton and have already ‘sounded out his contract terms’ ahead of a potential transfer.

Palace are said to have demanded €100m (£87m / $117m) for Wharton this summer – a figure his suitors, such as Los Blancos and Man Utd, were unwilling to pay.

The report suggests that Madrid would be willing to go as high as €60million (£52m / $70m) for Wharton. Xabi Alonso’s side reportedly have him as a top target to bolster their defensive midfield options.

Real Madrid competing with FOUR Prem clubs for Adam Wharton

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has consistently reported that Wharton is a key target for Man Utd.

In an update on September 9, Fletcher revealed that the Red Devils are still hopeful of sealing a deal for the talented defensive-mid.

However, other top Premier League sides are also in the mix. Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United are also keeping a close eye on his situation, in case a January transfer or a deal next summer becomes feasible.

It is TEAMtalk’s understanding that a bid of £60million could be enough to lure Wharton from Selhurst Park. Therefore, IF Defensa Central’s information is correct, Madrid’s valuation is only £8m short of Palace’s.

United won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to sign Wharton though.

TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones revealed yesterday (September 11) that Amorim wants to sign TWO new midfielders, one in January and one next summer. Man Utd’s hierarchy are willing to back him on this, too.

Along with Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba figure highly on Man Utd’s shortlist – but signing any of the trio this winter will not be straightforward.

It will be interesting to see whether Madrid are able to blow the Premier League competition for Wharton out of the water in the coming months.

