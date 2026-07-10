Real Madrid have again made it clear to Vinicius Junior that he must agree a new contract this summer or risk being placed on the transfer market, with Arsenal among five Premier League sides being kept informed of developments, TEAMtalk understands.

The Brazilian’s long-running contract situation remains one of the biggest stories in European football and sources have confirmed Real’s position has not changed despite talks being placed on hold earlier this year.

As we previously revealed, negotiations stalled towards the end of last year before both parties agreed to revisit discussions after the World Cup.

However, Real Madrid’s hierarchy, led by president Florentino Perez, have now reiterated one key message to the player’s camp as they prepare for talks following Brazil’s exit from the World Cup finals.

The Spanish giants are not prepared to allow Vinicius to enter the final year of his contract in 2026 with the possibility of losing him on a free transfer in 2027.

TEAMtalk understands Real remain determined to keep the 25-year-old but only on terms they believe are appropriate within their wage structure.

Vinicius is already among the club’s highest earners and, despite new contracts being lined up for Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham, Madrid are prepared to reward him further.

Sources indicate Real have offered to increase his basic salary from around £350,000 per week to a package worth in excess of £400,000 per week, a figure that would leave only Kylian Mbappe earning more at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, negotiations have thus far remained at a standstill.

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Man Utd among FIVE Prem sides keeping an eye on Vini Jr

TEAMtalk understands Vinicius’ representatives have been seeking a salary closer to £500,000 per week, a figure Real are currently unwilling to meet.

While there has been no breakdown in relations, both sides are fully aware the coming weeks could prove decisive. The player’s camp have also reminded Real they have no shortage of alternatives.

The Saudi Pro League remains determined to make Vinicius its marquee signing and TEAMtalk understands an open-ended proposal remains available should the Brazilian decide to leave Europe.

That offer would comfortably eclipse his current salary and could potentially double his existing wages.

Should Vinicius decide his future remains on the continent, the list of realistic destinations is significantly shorter.

TEAMtalk can reveal Bayern Munich remain firm admirers and continue to monitor developments, with the Bundesliga champions viewed as one of the few European clubs capable of financing such a move.

There has also been significant interest from England.

Sources have confirmed Vinicius’ representatives have held discussions through intermediaries with several Premier League clubs after previously making it clear the player would be open to playing in England.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have all been kept informed of the situation.

While none of those clubs have submitted an offer, each has indicated they would seriously explore a deal should Vinicius become genuinely available.

With Arsenal prioritising the addition of a new starting left-winger this summer, bringing in Vinicius would be a blockbuster statement.

Premier League clubs would of course also have to hand Vinicius a hugely lucrative contract to stand a chance of signing him, however.

For now, Real’s priority remains agreeing a new contract.

But the message from the Bernabeu is clear: if an agreement cannot be reached, the European giants are prepared to consider cashing in rather than risk one of their biggest stars edging towards free agency.

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