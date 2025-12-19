Nico Paz has again turned his nose up at interest from England ahead of the January transfer window as he is fully committed to moving to Real Madrid in 2026.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have all made fresh enquiries in the last six weeks, but have all been told the same thing – Paz only wants to return to Real Madrid.

Paz is enjoying an outstanding campaign for Como in Serie A where he has shown himself as one of Europe’s best young playmakers.

The 21-year-old joined Como in 2024 having come through Madrid’s youth academy, La Fabrica.

He did see some action under Carlo Ancelotti but he was allowed to move to Como – but only with buy-back options in place as Madrid always had the plan of bringing him back.

Paz has been outstanding in Italy and this term has shown up with five goals and five assists from his 15 games in Serie A.

Tottenham Hotspur tried to sign him in the summer but they found out that they could not secure him long-term and at best could get him for a season before he heads back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sources with knowledge of Paz’s situation have confirmed to us that Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal – long-term admirers of the player – have again asked his people about his situation.

However, again whilst flattered, Paz only has Madrid in his thinking and Real have already confirmed to him that he is seen as a big player for their future and is set to return to the Spanish capital this summer.

Real chief Florentino Perez believes that Tenerife-born Paz along with Turkish starlet Arda Guler can and will be the future of the club, and be a perfect fit alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Latest Real Madrid news: Man Utd raid/Alonso future

In other news, there has been some speculation in Spain about Real Madrid being the preferred destination for a Liverpool-linked winger.

Madrid have also reportedly made contact for a surprise Manchester United raid that might not succeed.

But the big topic for Real at the moment is Xabi Alonso’s future as head coach, with the ‘ultimate test’ now being assigned to him to avoid the sack.