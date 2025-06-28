Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that his ‘dream’ is to play for Los Blancos, according to a Spanish report, as Barcelona face a problem in getting a deal done for him.

Williams is one of the best wingers in Europe and is already a hugely experienced player despite being only 22 years of age. The Spain international has made 167 appearances for Bilbao already, scoring 31 goals and providing 30 assists in the process.

Besides winning the Copa del Rey with Athletic in the 2023/24 campaign, Williams was also part of the Spain team that won Euro 2024 and reached the final of the Nations League in 2024/25.

Described as “a gem” and “a bargain” because of the €58million (£49.5m, $68m) release clause in his contract at Athletic by former Barcelona and Real Madrid winger Luis Figo in AS this week, Williams’s days at the San Mames Stadium are numbered.

While the general consensus in the Spanish media is that he will end up at Barcelona, Defensa Central has reported that the winger initially wanted to join their bitter rivals Madrid instead.

According to the Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Williams met Madrid president Florentino Perez at a football event a few months ago.

In the conversation that the two had at the time, Williams ‘confessed that if he ever left Athletic Club, his dream would be to play for Real Madrid’, notes the report.

Defensa Central has added that even though Barcelona president Joan Laporta knows that Williams is a Madrid fan, he is ‘going to put up with it to avoid further damage’, as the Spanish champions are determined to secure his services this summer.

Madrid have no plans to sign Williams, as manager Xabi Alonso has enough options in attack that includes Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo.

Barcelona facing Nico Williams problem – sources

While Madrid have decided that despite the obvious quality that Williams has, there is no space for him in their squad, Barcelona are keen on signing the Bilbao winger in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on June 26 that Barcelona Sporting Director Deco is keen on signing Williams this summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Deco is ‘desperate’ to add the 22-year-old Spain international winger to Hansi Flick’s squad.

The winger himself wants to move to Barcelona, who are ready to pay his release clause of €58million (£49.5m, $68m) and have offered him a salary of £196,000 per week on a contract that runs until 2031.

However, the Spanish champions want to pay the release clause in three installments.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Athletic are not willing to do such a deal and have rejected the idea.

The Basque club want Williams’s entire release clause paid in full and are not going to compromise.

