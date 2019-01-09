Real Madrid not put off by asking price in shock swoop for Liverpool star

Real Madrid are considering a move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino after discovering his asking price, according to a report.

Former Reds star Philippe Coutinho talked up Firmino as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez at the Nou Camp, but now it would seem that Real are looking towards the Brazilian.

The Spanish giants allowed club legend Cristiano Ronaldo to join Juventus in the summer, without truly replacing his goals output, and are looking to put that right over the next two transfer windows.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi and Genoa hitman Krzysztof Piatek have all been linked with moves to the Bernabeu, while Karim Benzema’s future at Real also continues to be up for debate.

Diario Gol stated in October that Firmino would be open to the switch – should Real Madrid make a concrete bid for his services.

Now, an update from Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that Firmino is one of Real Madrid’s main targets to upgrade their forward department.

Firmino has managed eight goals in 21 appearances so far this season and is a crucial part of Liverpool’s fearsome attack, however the Merseyside giants would apparently consider selling for €80million (£72m).

Don Balon do also suggest that Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski are higher up the list, but would likely come at a far larger cost.

