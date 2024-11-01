Real Madrid not threatened by rival Alexander-Arnold interest, with just one hurdle left

Real Madrid are not fearful of interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold from Barcelona and Bayern Munich

Barcelona and Bayern Munich both like Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Real Madrid believe they are the best placed club to land him if he turns down Liverpool, TEAMtalk can reveal.

With the Liverpool star reaching the end of his contract at the conclusion of this season, it is little surprise that big clubs are flocking to him.

Real Madrid are the club most heavily linked at the moment, amid an injury to right-back Dani Carvajal which further supports how perfect Alexander-Arnold is to a club where he already looks as if he would fit in very well.

TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher has learned that both Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also interested in the right-back.

Reports of their interest in recent weeks can indeed be corroborated.

However, Real are not fretting over the interest from the two European giants. Indeed, TEAMtalk can reveal that the La Liga champions feel they are best placed to land Alexander-Arnold if he is to turn down Liverpool.

That means that only the Reds can stand in the way of the huge signing for Real.

But the Liverpool defender is yet to fully make up his mind on his future, amid suggestions from multiple pundits, including Keith Wyness of late, that he has “decided” the Spanish capital is the place for him.

DON’T MISS: The dream Real Madrid lineup for next season with five incredible 2025 Galactico signings

Real Madrid round-up: Giants want more Prem talent

Alexander-Arnold is one of a few Premier League players who Real are eager to snatch in the near future. The signing of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, from Manchester City, is said to be their ultimate aim.

Aurelien Tchouameni could find himself without a role in the side if he is signed.

The exit of the French midfielder is also on the cards amid interest in Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, with reports stating Real could potentially offer him up rather than bidding $100million (£84m/$108.5m).

Josh Acheampong is also on the Real radar, with a January move potentially in the works, with the defender having been sidelined by Chelsea as he is currently reluctant to pen a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Who wants TAA?

By Samuel Bannister

There is little doubting that Alexander-Arnold is one of the world’s most elite right-backs, which would automatically make him appealing to many top clubs if he was to become available, but his position is also usually not one that clubs will seek to stock up with multiple high-pedigree players.

With that in mind, it stands to reason that any club actively trying to take Alexander-Arnold could be formulating a succession plan to move on from who is currently representing them at right-back.

Here, we take a closer look at each club linked with Alexander-Arnold and who he would replace at each destination.

Real Madrid

The main club linked with Alexander-Arnold so far has been Real Madrid. They have had success with signing an English player recently in the shape of Jude Bellingham, so could look to repeat the formula to reinforce the right-back role.

Currently, their main options there are Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez. But this area is ripe for an evolution in their squad. Carvajal may have come fourth in the voting for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, but that was largely down to Madrid’s achievements as a team.

He will turn 33 in January and isn’t expected to play again this season due to an ACL injury. The similarly-aged Vazquez, meanwhile, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Los Blancos will need a reliable operator to move them forward in the right-back position, considering it could take time for Carvajal to get back to a presentable level of form for a club of their ambitions.

Barcelona

Last season, Barcelona brought in Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City and the versatile full-back made a positive impression.

However, Barca were unable to keep him, as he was sold to the Saudi Pro League instead. Their reaction has been to push Jules Kounde to a regular right-back role, despite the Frenchman previously indicating his preference for playing as a centre-half.

His deputy at the moment is La Masia graduate Hector Fort, since Barca did not directly sign a replacement for Cancelo. If Kounde is to be restored to a central position, the 18-year-old Fort might not be ready for as many responsibilities as a regular starter, so this could become a priority position for Hansi Flick’s side to strengthen.

Bayern Munich

Bayern are equipped with two 2000-born right-backs for the current campaign, Josip Stanisic and Sacha Boey. Stanisic, though, played as a centre-back more often last season when he was on loan with the title-winning Bayer Leverkusen side.

Both players have encountered injury issues recently, so players like Konrad Laimer (a midfielder) and Raphael Guerreiro (a left-back) have had to be deployed in their position.

Joshua Kimmich has featured there historically too, but not yet under Vincent Kompany – and besides, he is not guaranteed to remain with the club beyond the end of the season, when his contract expires. Depending on the future tactical plans for Stanisic once he recovers from his injury, Bayern could do with a more orthodox option for Boey to learn from and rotate with.

Paris Saint-Germain