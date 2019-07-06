Real Madrid offer pick of €170m duo in player-plus-cash Pogba bid

Real Madrid have offered Manchester United the choice of two players – plus a cash sum – in exchange for Paul Pogba, a report claims.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with Juventus reportedly keen on the idea of bringing Pogba back to Turin.

Real though have also been heavily linked, while Pogba himself recently dropped his biggest hint yet that a summer exit is firmly on the cards by admitting he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.

On Friday, Pogba’s agent – the notorious Mino Raiola – revealed that United are well aware of his client’s intentions to move on and find a fresh start elsewhere.

Speculation has even suggested that United are now scouring the market for his replacement with Saul Niguez a potential target, though he would cost £135m.

Now, a report on Sportsmole (who cite reports in Spain) claim that Los Blancos are ready to offer a cash sum of £72m plus one of Gareth Bale or Isco in a deal for Pogba.

Zinedine Zidane is seemingly happy to offload Bale this summer with the Wales international surplus to requirements, while Isco is ‘only viewed as a squad player’ by his boss.

Spain international Isco has been linked with United before as part of a swap deal for Pogba, as has Bale, with both seemingly valued in the €85m (£76m) region.

