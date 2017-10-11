Should Spurs take Real Madrid trio as part of €200m Kane bid?

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to go on an all-out effort to persuade Tottenham to sell them Harry Kane by giving the club the chance to sign three Los Blancos stars in return.

Reports in the Spanish media this week have suggested Real president Florentino Perez wants to freshen up his attack this summer and will allow some big names to leave as part of a £500m revamp.

And now Diario Gol claims Perez will step up efforts to land the man he wants to spearhead his new look strikeforce, England striker Kane, by making Tottenham a huge offer to lure the in-form striker to the Bernabeu.

The Spanish outlet claims Perez – well aware that Tottenham counterpart Daniel Levy is a tough negotiator – will try and get him onside early by giving him permission to sign both Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema as part of any deal. It’s claimed with Bale rated at around £90m and Benzema in the £60m mark, Real would still pay Spurs a further £30m to bring Kane to La Liga.

The report adds that if Tottenham were to reject that, Real would also consider adding another former Spurs player into the equation in the form of Luka Modric. Given the Croatian is now 33 years of age, Real have Mateo Kovacic ready to take his position in the side, it’s claimed Perez will also offer the former White Hart favourite the chance to return to his former club.

Bale and Modric were part of Harry Redknapp’s impressive Tottenham side that reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 2011 and their return would go some way to appeasing Spurs supporters should the talismanic Kane depart.

Kane has shown no desire to leave Tottenham now, but given he is yet to taste trophy success with the club, and given he’s at the top of Tottenham’s wages payment ceiling at £100,000 a week, the player may well be tempted if Real showed their colours.

Discussing whether he would ever play abroad, Kane said last week: “I would never say no or yes. You’d not rule out anything.

“It’s not something I definitely want to do, but you never rule anything out.

“I’m very happy here (at Tottenham), but we’ll see what happens.”