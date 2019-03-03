Real Madrid offer Tottenham huge incentive in bid for Eriksen

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to use Gareth Bale as the bait as they step up their bid to land Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

The LaLiga giants are said to be ready to offload the Wales forward this summer, given his struggles to take on the responsibility left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s summer switch to Juventus.

Real club president Florentino Perez had hoped that Bale would step straight into Ronaldo’s boots but the 29-year-old has struggled under Santiago Solari.

That would appear to suggest that Bale’s time at the Bernabeu is coming to an end and the report in the Sunday Express claims that Real want to tempt Tottenham into re-signing the winger, although that would mean Eriksen moving in the opposite direction.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of next season and has so far stalled on all attempts to get him to sign a new deal to remain in north London.

Real are reportedly preparing to offer Bale plus around £50 million for the Dane, although Manchester United remain major suitors for the Real superstar.

Chelsea had also been mentioned as another destination for Bale, but they are still facing a two window transfer ban.

