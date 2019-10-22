Real Madrid offer two stars to Tottenham in Eriksen swap deal

Real Madrid are reportedly considering offering Isco and Mariano Diaz to Tottenham as part of a deal to sign Christian Eriksen in January.

The Spanish giants have remained firm favourites to sign Eriksen, either in a cut-price deal in January or on a free next summer, despite interest from PSG and Juventus in the Dane.

But a report in El Desmarque claims that players will have to leave first before the 27-year-old arrives at the Bernabeu.

And it would appear that two out of favour stars could be heading to north London in the shape of Diaz and Isco.

Striker Mariano has not yet been used this season, while playmaker Isco has struggled to earn a regular starting spot since Zinedine Zidane’s return to the club as coach.

The report adds that Spain star Isco has now given up on his hopes of becoming a regular at the Bernabeu and is hoping for a move to relaunch his career.

As for Eriksen, the attacking midfielder has ignored Tottenham’s efforts to hand him a lucrative new deal and it would appear certain that he will be playing his football elsewhere in 2020.

