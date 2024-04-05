Real Madrid ‘offered’ the chance to sign Man City superstar amid Barcelona, PSG interest

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign a key Manchester City player this summer, although Barcelona are still interested in a deal themselves, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola’s side could end the season with three trophies for a second consecutive season. With the club still competing in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, they could make history by winning back-to-back trebles.

While Man City are widely regarded as the best team in Europe right now, they could lose one of their top performers in the upcoming window.

According to Don Diario, Bernardo Silva’s agent Jorge Mendes has ‘offered’ Real Madrid the chance to sign the Portuguese playmaker in the summer.

The report also states that Mendes has been negotiating with Barcelona, although the club’s financial situation could hamper them from agreeing on a deal.

It’s been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that Silva has a £50m release clause in his contract with Man City which will become active this summer.

Silva has been linked with a move away from Manchester for the last few years, but nothing has ever materialised. However, with his release clause set to become active this summer, a move does seem likely ahead of next season.

PSG also interested

Along with the two La Liga giants, PSG have also been keeping tabs on the 29-year-old in recent months. In February, Romano confirmed that PSG have plans to sign three big-name players this summer.

“There will be at least three big signings this summer,” Romano said when discussing PSG’s plans for the upcoming window.

“A top player to replace Kylian upfront of course; but also a top midfielder and a top talented centre back will join PSG.”

Silva is certainly no stranger to Ligue 1, having previously played for Monaco. During his spell in France, the Portuguese midfielder produced 47 goal contributions in 147 matches.

During a press conference last month, Guardiola was waxing lyrical about Silva: “Everybody loves him and we want him. He’s really important for him to stay with us.”

While Guardiola clearly doesn’t want to lose the 29-year-old, the decision could be taken out of his hands, considering the release clause within his contract.

For Man City this season, he’s featured in 38 matches and he’s produced 14 goal contributions so far. However, a player like Silva can’t be judged solely on goals and assists.

The work he does off the ball for Man City is invaluable and that will be one of the leading reasons the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG are interested.

