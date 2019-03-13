Real Madrid open talks with entourage of 122-goal Man Utd target

Real Madrid have reached out to Mauro Icardi’s entourage over a possible summer move, according to reports from Italy.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy at San Siro earlier this month, and speculation about a summer move away from the Nerazzuri has been rife since.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to United, while Chelsea and Real Madrid are also said to be interested.

However, the Premier League sides’ interest appears to have cooled recently, with the club reluctant to deal with Icardi’s wife and agent, Wanda Nara.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb though, Wanda has not stopped the latter from exploring the possibility of a deal for the striker, who has 122 goals for Inter in 210 appearances.

The LaLiga giants apparently reached out to Icardi’s camp on Monday, the same day that they confirmed the return of Zinedine Zidane as the club’s new boss.

However they are not alone in their pursuit of the Argentine – as Serie A duo Napoli are in the hunt and have offered €9million-a-year plus €2m in bonuses, while Juventus are also keen.