Real Madrid Paul Pogba pursuit dependent on one condition being met

Real Madrid will be handed a boost in their pursuit of midfielder Paul Pogba if Manchester United fail to make the Premier League’s top four, according to a report.

Having been reinstated as manager of Los Blancos during a torrid season for the club, Zinedine Zidane has spoken of his admiration for his fellow countryman Pogba, who could be a key target in a summer refresh in the Spanish capital.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he can not see Pogba playing for a different club next season, but according to The Sun, United must finish in the top four if they are to secure the midfielder’s future.

The newspaper claims that due to a clause in United’s wage structure, players will face a pay cut of up to 25% if United finish in the Europa League spots.

The Sun go on to say that if the Old Trafford do finish fifth or sixth, Madrid will be able to tempt Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu with the prospect of a higher wage packet and Champions League football.

United, who are currently sit in sixth and are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, face West Ham United on Saturday following Spurs’ clash with Huddersfield Town earlier in the day.

Elsewhere, Chelsea go to Liverpool on Sunday before Arsenal meet Watford on Monday.

The Red Devils’ most immediate encounter, however, is against five-times Champions League winners Barcelona on Wednesday evening.