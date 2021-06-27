Real Madrid pave way for Man Utd deal after lining up Prem replacement

Man Utd have been boosted in their quest to land Real Madrid ace Raphael Varane after Real Madrid set their sights on a surprise Premier League youngster to fill the void, per a report.

The Red Devils’ ongoing pursuit of Jadon Sancho has been the main focus for Man Utd fans this summer. At 21, the England winger is already a world class performer. Beyond the obvious benefits, his arrival could also help to take the pressure off of Bruno Fernandes.

However, bubbling under the surface has been their desire to provide Harry Maguire with an elite level partner.

Several names have been touted, ranging from 35-year-old veteran Sergio Ramos to up-and-coming Spaniard Pau Torres.

The one figure in the frame who would arguably present the best chance of guaranteed success, however, is Varane.

At 28, the France international is at the peak of his powers. The arrivals of Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias to Liverpool and Man City respectively have shown how a single world class defender can transform an entire defence.

Man Utd are understood to be interested in bringing Varane to Old Trafford, and a breakthrough had apparently been made on Saturday. That came after a report last week revealed Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is resigned to losing his star man.

Now, per the Sun (citing Spanish outlet Fichajes), another hurdle has been cleared after Real Madrid identified their ideal Varane replacement.

They state that Leicester City’s impressive centre-half Wesley Fofana is on their radar.

Ancelotti is said to be ‘eyeing a swoop’ for the 20-year-old who cost £36.5m from Saint-Etienne 12 months ago.

There is no indication that Leicester are looking to sell, nor Fofana looking to move. However, the lure of Real Madrid can and often has proved difficult to ignore in recent decades.

Man Utd to banish Bellingham regret with French sensation?

Meanwhile, Manchester United are weighing up a transfer for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga after moving closer to a deal for Jadon Sancho, claims a report.

The Mail on Sunday reports that transfer chiefs have identified Camavinga as another star target. United have had transfer links with the 18-year-old before, but their pursuit could soon become more serious.

The Mail on Sunday adds that United have made a midfield addition a priority after missing out on Jude Bellingham.

The 17-year-old chose Borussia Dortmund as his next destination last summer after interest mounted in the ex-Birmingham City starlet.

Old Trafford chiefs see Camavinga as a ‘more than able’ alternative to the now-England international.

