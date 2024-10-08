Real Madrid pick fight with Barcelona, with monstrous centre-back move in view amid rival interest

Jonathan Tah is on the radar of both Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of his contract running out

Real Madrid are reportedly looking into the free transfer signing of Jonathan Tah, who is a major target of their fierce rivals Barcelona at the moment.

Real went through the summer window without recruiting at centre-back. That was despite two central defenders, including Nacho Fernandez, leaving the club.

They were linked with many, but Carlo Ancelotti suggested none were needed.

Now, though, Fichajes reports that they have made the decision to strengthen the defensive line, in part due to the injury of right-back Dani Carvajal, who will miss a lengthy period.

Top of their list seems to be Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Tah, who will be available for free in the summer.

Leverkusen have attempted to tie him down, but the German international is not interested in remaining there.

Real Madrid face Barcelona fight

If Real do manage to land Tah, they’ll have annoyed rivals Barcelona in doing so. The La Liga pair are generally similar in terms of their successes, and frequently have the same players on their radar.

Tah is the latest, with reports suggesting Barca see him as one of their top targets to improve the side.

Their financial issues mean that the free transfer would be a huge coup, with little money to spend, but Real are the masters of bringing players in for no fee, and could win the fight.

Also after Tah are Liverpool, as confirmed by TEAMtalk, but with Real entering the scene, their pursuit will be far from plain sailing.

Real Madrid round-up: Prem moves on radar

The biggest move Real are plotting is that of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right-back is on their radar, and could be another free agent signing, given his contract at Anfield is up in the summer.

But reports state the Spanish giants could push to instead sign him in January, given Carvajal’s injury.

Meanwhile, Graeme Souness feels that at some point, Real could cough up £150million for Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer.

Elsewhere, there is interest in Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, with a decision to be made on which one is pursued.

Tah’s stats show he’s perfect for Real

Real are one of the best sides in world football, and thrive due to the proficiency on the ball of all of their players.

For a defender, and a 6ft5in one at that, Tah is very competent with the ball at his feet. In the last 365 days, compared to centre-backs in top-five European leagues, the German ranks in the 99th percentile for pass completion percentage.

He’s in the 98th percentile for completion percentage of long passes, and in the 88th percentile for passes into the final third.

He’s also in the 85th percentile for carries, all of which suggest he helps his team break into attacks from the defence, something which Real are good at, and could be better with Tah.