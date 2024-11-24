Real Madrid pick manager to replace Ancelotti mid-season, as agreement with Liverpool icon nears for summer 2025

Real Madrid have already made a decision on who will replace Carlo Ancelotti if he’s sacked mid-season, and the short-term appointment would lead to a Liverpool hero taking charge in the summer, according to reports.

Real Madrid have endured an uncharacteristically slow start to the season. Los Blancos have dropped points in four of their 12 LaLiga matches so far, including losing in humiliating circumstances to Barcelona when on the wrong end of a 4-0 drubbing.

The club have often found solace in the Champions League, though Europe’s premier competition hasn’t been kind to Real Madrid so far.

Indeed, Real Madrid have already tasted defeat twice in the UCL (Lille, AC Milan) and face Arne Slot’s revitalised Liverpool on Wednesday. Defeat at Anfield could leave Real Madrid staring down the barrel of a previously unthinkable group phase exit.

Combined with difficulty in getting the best out of prized signing Kylian Mbappe, reports in Spain have claimed Ancelotti’s position is under threat. Sport previously stated club president Florentino Perez is ‘very angry’ at how Ancelotti has handled the early part of the season.

And according to a fresh update from Spanish journalist Alfredo Matilla, Real Madrid have already informed Santiago Solari he’ll be installed as manager in an interim capacity if Ancelotti is sacked mid-season.

Solari, 48, played for Real Madrid between 2000-05 and managed the club for six months in the 2018/19 campaign. The Argentine then moved to Mexico to manage Club America before returning to Real Madrid to become their director of football in 2022.

Per Matilla, Solari was informed after Real Madrid’s defeat to AC Milan on November 5 that he is the club’s pick to take Ancelotti’s spot if the axe falls. However, Solari would only take the reins until the summer, at which point former Liverpool favourite, Xabi Alonso, would step in…

Real Madrid closing on Xabi Alonso agreement

Reporter Rudy Galetti exclusively told TEAMtalk on November 6 that Alonso is Perez’s No 1 pick to manage Real Madrid from the summer of 2025 onwards.

Alonso was considered by Liverpool last summer and is highly regarded on Merseyside through his stellar playing stint with the Reds between 2004-09. However, Liverpool ultimately went with Arne Slot and given the club’s fast start, that decision has been vindicated.

Alonso thus remained in situ at Bayer Leverkusen having guided the club to their first ever Bundesliga title last term. Leverkusen went unbeaten in the league, also won the DFB Pokal and finished runners-up in the Europa League in what was a historic season for the club.

Alonso’s stock is at an all-time high and Galetti revealed Perez has been in direct contact with Alonso’s representatives for several months.

An agreement to take charge from next summer is already being worked on and we understand a deal between the two parties is not far away.

Latest Real Madrid news – Ramos, Casemiro, Rodri

In other news, reports in Spain claim Newcastle are ready to offer Real Madrid legend, Sergio Ramos, a route back into elite-level football.

An 18-month deal for the free agent worth a total of €10m is reportedly in the works. That would equate to a weekly wage of roughly £105,000.

Elsewhere, speculation Real Madrid could re-sign Casemiro in January to provide cover and depth for their midfield options has been shut down.

Finally, Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has spoken out on the possibility of joining Real Madrid.

“When Madrid, the best club in history, the most successful, call you, it is an honour and you always have to pay attention,” said Rodri who is sidelined with an ACL injury.

On his current situation at Man City, Rodri said that discussions will soon be held on his future, with his current contract set to expire in 2027.

“I have two years left on my contract, the time is approaching to start talking again,” he added. “The Guardiola deal is an important incentive.

“I feel very valued at the club. It could very well be a possibility to finish my career in England. It has given me everything and I love the football there.”