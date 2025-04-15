Real Madrid have chosen their replacement for Vinicius Jr if the winger moves to Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid’s ‘absolute top target’ to replace Vinicius Jr has been named amid talk of a record-shattering transfer to the Saudi Pro League, and the two moves would also have a major effect on Kylian Mbappe, according to a report.

Mohamed Salah was the Saudi Pro League’s No 1 transfer target heading into the summer. But with the Liverpool ace extending his glittering stay at Anfield by a further two years, Saudi deal-makers must look elsewhere.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr is in their sights and according to Cadena SER, the Brazilian has already rejected a one BILLION euro offer.

The 24-year-old would have earned €200m per year over a five-year deal, which roughly equates to a weekly wage of €3.85m / £3.33m / $4.32m.

Vinicius was said to have dismissed the offer amid unhappiness at the deal’s length. The suggestion was the forward may have been more receptive to a shorter spell in the Middle East, such as two or three years.

Vinicius’ existing contract with Real Madrid runs until 2027 and per Cadena SER, negotiations over an extension are ‘on the right track.’

That tallies with information provided to TEAMtalk, with our insider, Fraser Fletcher, learning Vinicius sees his long-term future at the Bernabeu.

But according to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, multiple ‘executives and agents’ from all across Europe do believe Vinicius to Saudi Arabia is still possible.

And taking to X, the reporter also revealed who Real Madrid will pursue if losing the 24-year-old in what would be a transfer on an ‘unprecedented scale.’

“Several executives and agents from the Bundesliga and across Europe, who are directly or indirectly connected to Real Madrid, are aware that a summer move for Vinicius Jr. to Saudi Arabia is not entirely off the table,” wrote Plettenberg.

“The Saudis continue to dream of pulling off this XXL transfer. It would be a deal of unprecedented scale in terms of both transfer fee and wages.

“In the event of Vinicius Jr.’s departure, Erling Haaland would be Real Madrid’s absolute top target.”

Football’s most expensive transfer of all time remains the €222m / £198m PSG paid to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

Haaland transfer chances / Mbappe change

Haaland signed a gigantic contract extension with Man City back in January, tying his future to the club until 2034.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal does contain an ‘exit clause’, though it doesn’t become valid until 2029.

As such, Man City would be in an exceedingly strong position to demand a truly monstrous sum for a player who is arguably the leading striker in world football at present.

As such, Real Madrid’s hopes of signing the Norwegian may rest on Man City receiving a severe punishment in their FFP tussle with the Premier League. The latest on that front can be found here.

One interesting point to note is Haaland plays exclusively as a central striker, while Vinicius lines up on the left wing.

If Vinicius were sold to Saudi Arabia and Haaland takes his place, he would line up centrally, with Kylian Mbappe reverting to his favoured left wing role.

Mbappe had primarily played on the left side for PSG and France throughout his career, though was forced into moving centrally upon joining Real Madrid.

