Real Madrid place €20m price tag on defensive star as Atletico and LaLiga rival ponder moves

Real Madrid's Fran Garcia is a target for two other LaLiga clubs

Real Madrid have reportedly set an asking price of a defensive star ahead of the January transfer window opening, with LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano both monitoring the player’s current situation.

Despite having a contract that runs until 2027, Fran Garcia’s position at The Bernabeu seems uncertain, especially with the club actively pursuing a new left-back for their squad.

Garcia is eager for more playing time and a prominent role, something he will not be able to achieve under Carlo Ancelotti – even more so when Real bring in another full-back for next season.

To that end, the Spanish giants are looking to cash in now and a recent report from Real Madrid Confidencial has revealed that Real have set a €20million (£16.6m / $20.8m) price tag on the defender.

That figure is quite a bit higher than Garcia’s current market value, which is estimated at around €15million. However, the report states that figure has not put off interest from any suitors.

In fact, it’s stated that Vallecano and Atletico Madrid are closely monitoring the situation, with the former emerging as the more serious contender of the two.

Indeed, Garcia’s previous stint with Rayo Vallecano left a lasting impression, and the club is reportedly keen on bringing him back given their current injury concerns surrounding Pacha Espino on their left flank.

Real’s asking price could still pose a problem for Vallecano, with a loan deal or a transfer involving only a percentage of Garcia’s rights might turn out to be a more realistic option.

Atletico eyeing up rare signing from rivals

Atletico, meanwhile, are also exploring the possibility of signing Garcia to strengthen their defensive options.

His familiarity with the capital, coupled with his versatility, makes the 25-year-old an attractive candidate for Diego Simeone’s tactical system at The Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

However, like Vallecano, Atletico Madrid will need to weigh the financial implications of meeting Real Madrid’s demands.

Although Real Madrid’s valuation complicates negotiations, the report adds that Garcia’s departure appears inevitable.

