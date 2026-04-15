KRC Genk winger Konstantinos Karetsas, who has been linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid are planning a big offer for KRC Genk winger Konstantinos Karetsas, according to a German report, which has also revealed interest from Manchester City and other major European clubs in the Greece international.

Regardless of what happens with Real Madrid in LaLiga and the Champions League this season, Los Blancos are set for a major rebuild in the summer transfer window.

Signing a midfielder who can control the tempo of the game is of paramount importance for the Spanish and European giants, and so is bringing in at least one senior centre-back, given that both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are out of contract in the summer.

Like all other top European clubs, Madrid are always on the hunt for promising young talents, and Konstantinos Karetsas has now come on their radar.

According to Fussball Daten, Real Madrid have been so impressed with Karetsas that they are ‘preparing an offer of around €35 ​​million (£30.4m, $41.2m)’ for the KRC Genk winger.

The 18-year-old, who is also able to play as an attacking midfielder, has scored three goals and given 18 assists in 45 matches in all competitions for Genk this season.

The German report has noted that the Greece international’s ‘explosiveness and acceleration are remarkable’.

Karetsas is said to possess ‘exceptional agility in tight spaces thanks to his low centre of gravity’.

The report has added: ‘His vision and ability to deliver decisive passes make him a modern attacking registrar.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid face Konstantinos Karetsas competition

Madrid, though, are not the only club that are keen on signing Karetsas from Genk this summer.

Fussball Daten has reported that Manchester City and Chelsea have also been scouting him.

There is interest in the teenager from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as well.

While Genk are open to selling Karetsas, the Belgian Pro League club will ‘demand’ at least €55-60m (up to £52.1m, $70.7m) for the teenager.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Liverpool plan, Eduardo Camavinga future

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have hatched a plan to stop a top midfielder from joining Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Real Madrid are ready to sell one of their gems, which is good news for Newcastle United.

And finally, Romano has reported whether Eduardo Camavinga plans to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.