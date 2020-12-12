Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to re-sign left-back Sergio Reguilon next year, following his impressive start to life with Tottenham.

The Spain international joined Jose Mourinho’s side from Real for a fee of around £28million in September.

However, the LaLiga giants made sure to insert a buy-back clause into the deal for the highly-rated star.

According to Spanish source Bernabeu Digital (via talkSPORT), the buy-back fee stands at £41m and Real officials are willing to activate it.

The report states that under-pressure Real chief Zinedine Zidane wants to replace veteran star Marcelo at the Bernabeu.

And Reguilon’s form at Spurs has now made him the favourite to replace the Brazilian.

Before heading for north London, the 23-year-old spent a season on loan with Sevilla.

He was named as the best left-back in the league that year, while also winning the Europa League.

Reguilon has continued that form in England, registering two assists in seven appearances for Tottenham.

However, his time under Jose Mourinho could be short-lived, if Real do decide to make their move.

Reguilon hints at Madrid return

Reguilon has previously spoken about his time with Real and refused to rule out a return to the club.

He said: “Madrid is my home and where I grew up.

“In the future you never know but the possibility is there. I didn’t speak to the boss, it was more with the club.

“I know what they think of me, I had to take a decision. Time will tell. I didn’t ask for explanations.”

Spurs will be hoping to keep the pacy defender for at least a few more seasons, having signed him to a five-year deal.

But having agreed to the buy-back they made end up disappointed sooner rather than later.

