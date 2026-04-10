Real Madrid are reportedly planning an offer which would shatter their transfer record, for a Bayern Munich star who put in a ‘virtuoso’ performance against them.

Every few years, Real prise a new top star away from another big league. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all star players in their respective former homes before being scooped up by Los Blancos.

The next huge name in their sights is Bayern’s Michael Olise, with links having been evident for a while.

Their interest in him appears to be rising, though, with Christian Falk reporting in CF Bayern Insider that his ‘virtuoso performance’ in which he assisted in the 2-1 Bayern victory over Real in the Champions League has made them ‘even more determined’ to do a deal.

Real are said to be thinking of a figure from €160-165million (£137.9-142.2m), which would break their record set by the signing of Bellingham in 2023.

But Bayern reportedly won’t even discuss a deal more than £30million above that for Olise.

Indeed, they are adamant about not losing their star winger, and that he doesn’t have a release clause in his deal means they don’t have to.

Falk states there is ‘no chance’ of Olise exiting Bayern, with the firm stance that he’s not for sale.

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Liverpool legend knows Olise battle will be tough

While Bayern are adamant that they won’t sell, there remain other clubs in the mix for Olise.

Liverpool are one of the main names on the heels of the Frenchman, and that pursuit is all the more relevant given Mohamed Salah will leave Anfield this summer.

However, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has essentially accepted that while he’d be a great signing, the likelihood of him signing is slim.

He said: “All day long. But the problem is, why would he leave Bayern Munich?

“Big club, they’re challenging for the big honours, probably the strongest Bayern Munich team we’ve seen for a while.

“He’s about to take the World Cup by storm come the summer, he looks like a really happy kid, settled. I don’t think he’s going anywhere.

“But yes, I would love him at Liverpool, and you know what? I wouldn’t mind [Luis] Diaz back as well.”