Real Madrid plan second attack on Bayern Munich star, with reliance on Real man dwindling

Real Madrid reliance on Ferland Mendy seems to be dwindling amid their desire to sign Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is reportedly still a target for Real Madrid as a free agent next summer, despite the fact they are handing current left-back Ferland Mendy a new deal.

Davies has now played more than six seasons with Bayern. He has been a phenomenal asset over the course of his 199 appearances, cementing himself as one of the world’s best left-backs.

But in the summer, it looked like he could head to Real. Reports suggested they were heavily tracking Davies, but Bayern would not have accepted their highest bid of €25million (approx £21million).

Now, they might have no choice but to see the left-back leave, given he is out of contract in the summer.

What’s more, Matteo Moretto has told Football Espana that Real are ‘still targeting’ Davies as a free agent for next summer.

That is despite Real left-back Mendy being given a new deal, something Carlo Ancelotti has ‘pushed’ for. That was after he would not let Mendy go in the summer, because he wanted to ‘rely’ on him.

It was said that there was indeed a chance of getting Davies in the summer, but Real did not need to with Mendy still there.

Mendy reliance dropping with Davies rumours

But if Real did not need Davies in the summer amid their desire to instead rely on Mendy, they also surely don’t need him now, but rumours remain.

And a recent report suggested Real are confident they have ‘won’ the Bayern man due to their transfer tactics.

That could well throw Mendy’s future up into the air, after he has played six times in all competitions this season.

Real plotting huge defensive moves

After not improving their backline in the summer, it seems Real are eager to do so soon.

They have been frequently linked with William Saliba and Cristian Romero of late, and it’s said they watched the pair in the north London derby of late.

Also heavily on the radar is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who TEAMtalk sources suggest is happy with Liverpool. However, it’s also said he could have his head turned by Real, with his contract up at the end of the season, and the club in constant contact with him.

Premier League moves are hot on the agenda, as Manchester City superstar Rodri is also being courted by Real at the moment.

Davies and Mendy comparison

Davies and Mendy have a very similar sample size of appearances to compare from, with the former playing 216 games in his career, and the latter 222.

In terms of attacking production, Davies is clearly the better asset, with 18 goals and 30 assists in his career compared to Mendy’s eight and 17.

Davies also crops up with 0.47 goal-creating actions per 90 minutes, while Mendy’s sum is down at 0.24.

Defensively, Davies both makes and attempts more tackles, though Mendy’s successful tackle percentage is higher, by virtue of missing less of them – his is 67.1 per cent, while Davies’ is 56.5 per cent.

Davies has made more blocks (179) and interceptions (186) compared to Mendy’s 106 and 155 in their respective careers.

As such, as an overall left-back, it seems Davies may be the better option for Real, and if he is to come for free, there’s no reason not to sign him.

Mendy could feel hard done by, though, having given confidence that he was the No 1 over the summer, and penned a new deal.