Real Madrid plan shock move for Man City man cast aside by Guardiola

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to sign a defender from Man City next year.

City boss Pep Guardiola has a huge squad filled with plenty of top talent. It is great for the club, but not so much for the players who get cast aside by the Spaniard.

Bernardo Silva wanted out during the summer transfer window due to his lack of game time. The Portugal international made 26 appearances in the Premier League last term. That was far less than what would be expected for a player of his quality.

One man who has been pretty much forgotten at the Etihad is 22-year-old right-back Pedro Porro.

The defender originally joined Man City for a reported £11million in August 2019. However, he has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Real Valladolid and Sporting Lisbon respectively.

The Spaniard recently joked that Guardiola did not even know who he was.

“No, I never spoke to Pep Guardiola,” he told Portuguese outlet A Bola. “I don’t think he even knows they hired me. But they must be attentive to what I have been doing.”

Porro has been in good form for Sporting and has now picked up interest from Real Madrid.

That’s according to Portuguese source O Jogo (via Express), who claim that that Los Blancos are ‘very keen’ to sign him.

They could launch a bid in 2022 to capitalise on the way Porro has been treated at City.

One sticking point for a move to Real would be the deal agreed with Sporting. They have first refusal to land him for £7m next summer and are weighing up whether to make his loan permanent.

The decision ultimately lies in the hands of City. They could open up bidding to more clubs, such as Real, if they feel a transfer race can be started.

Man City handed boost in Rice pursuit

West Ham have lowered their asking price for England star Declan Rice, according to reports.

The defensive midfielder is a rumoured target for Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea.

Football Insider write that West Ham will now accept bids worth £90m for Rice in 2022.

The player has rejected two contract offers and club chiefs do not want to see his value plummet as a result.

