Will any of Rudiger, Courtois or Ancelotti stay at Real Madrid beyond 2026?

Real Madrid have some big decisions to make this summer about the players who will be entering the final year of their contracts.

One of the most powerful clubs in the world, Real Madrid are regularly evolving with fresh talent, but that could mean the end of the road for some existing players.

Most notably, head coach Carlo Ancelotti is out of contract at the end of the 2025-26 season – but, as things stand, so are five current members of his squad and one who is out on loan.

Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at what the future might hold for them.

David Alaba

Real Madrid signed David Alaba on a free transfer in 2021 after his time at Bayern Munich came to an end. Now, they have to decide whether to sell him this year or let him leave in 2026 on the same terms they signed him by.

The last couple of years have been frustrating for Alaba because of injury issues, without which he would have been an extremely useful asset thanks to his versatility.

But the Austria international will be 33 years old by the time next season begins and his recent injury history may work against him if he wants a new contract.

In contrast, his leadership is a factor in his favour.

Verdict: SELL

Raul Asencio

Raul Asencio’s case is a delicate one due to the legal issues he is embroiled with.

On the pitch, this season has been his first in the senior team for Real Madrid. After playing for the Castilla side initially, he made his first-team debut in November.

Dani Carvajal

Back in October, Real Madrid extended Carvajal’s contract for an extra year, despite the right-back suffering an ACL injury.

Carvajal was an outside candidate for the 2024 Ballon d’Or due to Madrid’s achievements, but his injury means he has been unable to play in 2025 yet.

It’s no secret that Madrid want Trent Alexander-Arnold as a new right-back for next season, but the 33-year-old Carvajal would be worth keeping around as a backup if his recovery goes smoothly.

Verdict: KEEP

DON’T MISS – Five reasons for Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool vs five reasons to leave for Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois

Courtois is currently in his seventh season at Real Madrid since returning to Spanish football in 2018. He has reclaimed his no.1 role this season after injury kept him out for large portions of 2023-24.

Still one of the best goalkeepers in the world on his day, Courtois has conceded fewer goals than the number of games he has played in his Madrid career.

Courtois turns 33 in May, but could be another example of a goalkeeper who enjoys a longer and later prime than his outfield peers.

Madrid will have to monitor his form and come up with a succession plan at some point, but the Belgium international could be sticking around at the Bernabeu.

Verdict: KEEP

Antonio Rudiger

Like Alaba a year before him, Antonio Rudiger was a smart Bosman signing by Real Madrid to strengthen their defence.

And the former Chelsea man has proven to his reliability, putting his name to more than 100 appearances for Los Blancos.

Although he will be 32 by the end of the season, Rudiger is a strong candidate to remain at Madrid. In fact, reports earlier this year claimed the club could break from tradition and offer him a two-year renewal, rather than just a one-year extension.

Verdict: KEEP

Reinier

Madrid have bought well from the Brazilian market in recent years, most notably with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

In 2019, they spent €30m to sign Reinier from Flamengo, but the forward is still awaiting his first-team debut for Madrid.

He scored twice from three appearances for their Castilla side in 2019-20 before loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, Girona, Frosinone and Granada.

He is currently playing in the Segunda Division with the latter and, having only scored once, it might be hard for the 23-year-old to break in back at his parent club.

Verdict: SELL