Asensio reveals the three Prem teams all chasing his signature

Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio has revealed that five clubs are chasing his services this summer, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s top young talents but his failure to win a regular starting spot in the Real side has led to strong rumours that he could be ready to move on at the end of the season.

And the three Premier League giants, along with Juventus and Bayern Munich are the teams that have enquired about the player in the last 12 months, according to Asensio, via Diario Gol.

Real are set for a big summer shake-up after a disappointing season domestically, with the likes of Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Karem Benzema all set to leave.

However, the report goes on to state that the club’s president Florentino Perez is looking to keep the majority of Real’s younger talents, which could prove tricky for any side looking to lure the Spain international away from Madrid this summer.

The report goes on to state that Asensio may, though, look to force Perez’s hand if is isn’t getting the game time he wants – especially as there are also big doubts over who Real’s next coach will be, with Zinedine Zidane also being tipped to face the axe come the end of May.