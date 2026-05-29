Florentino Perez is ready to back Jose Mourinho in the transfer window

Jose Mourinho has signed his contract to be reappointed as Real Madrid manager and club president Florentino Perez wants to kick off the new era with a double signing worth €150million, according to reports.

Los Blancos are also re-exploring a move for Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who will be available to sign on a free transfer after he decided to leave the Reds via free agency.

Mourinho will be tasked with taking Real Madrid back to glory on the LaLiga and Champions League stages next season, and Perez will attempt to give him all the tools he needs to do so.

Real Madrid plotting ambitious PSG raid

Respected journalist David Ornstein confirmed on Friday that Mourinho has ‘signed’ his Real Madrid contract, following Perez making him his top target to replace Alvaro Arbeloa.

Ornstein adds that Mourinho’s appointment is ‘set to be announced’ after the presidential election on June 7.

As per Spanish radio station COPE, Perez wants to follow up on Mourinho’s return with two spectacular signings.

The first target is reportedly Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves.

Perez and Mourinho have already agreed to target a world-class new midfielder this summer, with Man City star Rodri and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez also on their radar.

Neves certainly fits into the world-class category, but PSG will make things very difficult for Los Blancos.

Neves has been given a huge €110million (£95m) price tag, and many would argue that he would actually cost even more than that.

It was claimed on Wednesday that Neves is interested in joining Madrid after super agent Jorge Mendes tried to get the transfer moving.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will formalise their interest with an offer.

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Inter Milan defensive boss wanted

Meanwhile, the same report claims that Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni is the other player Real Madrid want in the statement double deal.

The Italian international is considering a high-profile Inter exit and would likely jump at the chance to join Madrid.

It has already been claimed that Mourinho has ‘convinced’ him to move to the Bernabeu. Bastoni is valued in the region of €75million (£65m).

Interestingly, we have reported previously how Barcelona are big admirers of Bastoni.

However, following their signing of Anthony Gordon for around £75million, it remains to be seen whether they can afford to sign the defender too.

In a separate report, El Debate claims: ‘Inter Milan have agreed to the transfer and are asking for €75 million.

‘Real Madrid will try to lower that price if the deal goes through. A Real Madrid player could be included in the agreement.’

It is worth noting, though, that other outlets have predicted Bastoni will stay with Inter, despite genuine interest from the LaLiga giants.

Konate back on Real Madrid radar

In other news, Konate’s decision not to sign a contract extension with Liverpool and therefore make himself available on a free transfer has put him back on Real Madrid’s agenda.

The centre-back has held talks previously with the Spanish side and they were interested, but had to wait for him to make a final decision on his Anfield future.

Mundo Deportivo has brought an update on Konate’s future, claiming that the defender will now hold talks with Real Madrid.

‘His destination is unclear, but Real Madrid have already shown interest in him and is now expected to resume talks,’ it’s claimed.

Read more HERE.

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