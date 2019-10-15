Real Madrid plot €100m, plus player-exchange offer to sign N’Golo Kante

Real Madrid are hoping to lure N’Golo Kante by offering a swap deal with James Rodriguez, claims a report.

El Desmarque via Sport Witness claim that midfield kingpin Kante is “dreaming” of a move to the LaLiga giants after losing faith with Chelsea’s ability to compete for the Premier League title.

Chelsea claimed the Europa League trophy last season, but apparently Kante “dreams of wearing white” and is considering leaving Chelsea because he believes the project has stalled under Frank Lampard.

In addition to that Kante is also a dream signing for Real boss Zinedine Zidane, who wants him to compete with Casemiro for the defensive midfield slot.

Real president Florentino Perez has a plan to use €65million-rated Rodriguez in part-exchange for 28-year-old Kante. Chelsea are understood to value Kante in the €160million bracket, meaning Real will have to pay around €1oomillion, plus Rodriguez to get their hands on Kante next summer.

Whether that would interest Lampard and more importantly Roman Abramovich remains to be seen.

Madrid though are expected to step up their hunt for a central midfielder next summer after failing to get Paul Pogba in the last window.

Zidane is a big admirer of the Manchester United man, but the France international was out of reach in the summer and Real may find him unattainable again next summer and so a plan B move for Kante may well be a goer.

Only last month Spanish publication Defensa Central, revealed that ‘Los Blancos had compiled a detailed dossier’ on Kante and had a verbal agreement with Chelsea to sign him.

Kante commented on speculation about his future in the summer.

“It’s rewarding to be wanted by big clubs, when coaches want you in their project, to accomplish great things with their club, it’s nice. But I feel good at a club like Chelsea. I’m planning for the next seasons at Chelsea. I’m happy with my choices and to be at Chelsea,” he said in August.