Real Madrid plot major transfer of deadly 11-goal striker to pair Mbappe after sweeping rivals aside

Real Madrid are reportedly battling with Barcelona and Liverpool for the services of Marcus Thuram, who they feel would be the ideal player to link with Kylian Mbappe and co.

Thuram is one of the deadliest strikers in Serie A this season. After 15 games, his tally of 10 goals is bettered by only Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui.

In all, Thuram has 11 goals in all competitions this term, and it can’t be long before he surpasses last season’s tally of 15 goals.

As a result of his outstanding returns, big clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool are in for him.

As per Fichajes, Real see Thuram as the ‘ideal player to link offensive play’ and partner with stars like Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

His €85million (£70.6m/$89.2m) release clause is said to be the ‘main obstacle’ for potential suitors at the moment.

Liverpool urged to trigger release

Other interest means that Real would have to trigger Thuram’s release clause and either hope the other clubs don’t, or offer him better contract terms, to ensure he moves.

But a recent report suggested Liverpool had been implored by manager Arne Slot to trigger Thuram’s release.

That said, it seems Real could be in danger of losing out.

It is not known which club the striker would rather end up at, though, and both Real and Liverpool have a lot going for them.

Real Madrid round-up: Man Utd raid tough

With Real on the case of Lisandro Martinez, TEAMtalk are aware that Manchester United will make it tough to land him, as they’d ask for a huge fee for his services.

Real have also made a United move easier, as they’ve left the hunt for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

Meanwhile, it’s felt Florian Wirtz signing an endorsement deal with a drinks brand could help Real land him, given the deal was formalised with their former midfielder Toni Kroos’ agent.

And Real superstar Jude Bellingham could link up with his brother, Jobe, as the Sunderland midfielder is on the radar of the La Liga giants.

