Real Madrid are interested in signing a Chelsea player to solve one of their major issues this season, with a report claiming why Los Blancos are not planning to move for Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro, and their stance over Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been revealed.

Madrid are on the hunt for a new right-back in the January transfer window. Dani Carvajal is Los Blancos’ first-choice player in that position, but he is out for the rest of the season. Lucas Vazquez has been playing at right-back for the defending Spanish and European champions, but he is a winger by trade and has not been particularly great.

As TEAMtalk has consistently reported, Madrid’s main target for the right-back spot is Alexander-Arnold. The England international is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and club president Florentino Perez is keen on a deal for him in the summer of 2025 as a free agent.

And while they would still like Alexander-Arnold this month, a new report on Thursday revealed the huge price Liverpool will demand for the player’s sale this month – hence forcing Los Blancos into a rethink.

While Madrid are waiting for Alexander-Arnold in the summer, they have decided to solve their current issues at right-back by signing someone on loan. According to AS, Chelsea star Reece James is on their radar now.

The Spanish publication has reported that James is an option for Madrid despite his injury problems. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are looking to bring the England international right-back on loan despite knowing his fitness problems in recent years.

The 25-year-old has suffered with injuries throughout his time at Chelsea. The England international right-back has been able to make only six appearances for the Blues this season, scoring one goal and giving one assist in the process. James played just 11 matches in all competitions for the London club in the 2023-24 campaign. He gave two assists.

Madrid have reportedly turned towards James after realising that Porro is too expensive. The Tottenham Hotspur right-back has impressed the defending Spanish and European champions, but they think that he will cost too much.

Among the other right-backs that Madrid have considered are Jeremie Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries, but they do not want to spend the transfer fees that will be needed to convince Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan respectively to sell him in January.

Real Madrid have not given up on Trent Alexander-Arnold

While Liverpool are considering short-term fixes for their right-back position, AS has made it clear that Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold is their big goal.

Los Blancos have already had an initial bid for the star defender turned down. While they could make a new and improved offer of €25m (£21.09, $25.7m) for Alexander-Arnold, they do not think that Liverpool will sell him in the middle of the season.

While Liverpool are bullish about their chances of keeping Alexander-Arnold for the rest of the season, TEAMtalk understands that there is a real fear at Anfield that the defender will leave as a free agent in the summer.

Bayern Munich are also showing interest in the Liverpool star, but sources have told us that Alexander-Arnold does not have any inclination towards a move to the German giants.

Although Bayern are willing to offer the Liverpool star a big contract and make him a central figure in the team, he is not convinced about a switch to the Allianz Arena.

Latest Real Madrid news: Zubimendi hope, Savinho interest

While there were reports earlier in the week that Arsenal have agreed a deal for Martin Zubimendi in the summer of 2025, it seems that Madrid have not given up on the prospect of signing the Real Sociedad midfielder.

Madrid are among a number of clubs, including Liverpool, who reportedly believe that Zubimendi is a player they could still manage to get at the end of the season.

Arsenal’s plan is to activate Zubimendi’s release clause in the summer, with Sociedad against selling the 25-year-old in the middle of the campaign. La Real are aiming to finish in top four of LaLiga this season.

Another player Madrid have their eyes on is Savinho. Paris Saint-Germain are also claimed to be keen on the Manchester City winger.

Both Madrid and PSG have sent scouts to watch the Brazil international winger in recent weeks and have been impressed with him. The 20-year-old has scored one goal and given eight assists in 27 matches in all competitions for City this season.

While Los Blancos and Les Parisiens may be interested in Savinho, defending Premier League champions are adamant that they will not sell him anytime soon. However, Madrid could test the waters with a bid for the youngster in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, there is speculation in the Spanish press that Madrid could sell Aurelien Tchouameni. The midfielder has been playing as a centre-back this season due to injury issues in the squad, but club supremo Perez has not been impressed.

Tchouameni had a poor game against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia last weekend. Perez has identified the Frenchman as one of three players he wants to get off. Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vazquez are the other two.

Liverpool are keen on signing Tchouameni, with head coach Arne Slot looking to bring in another midfielder despite the impressive performances of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister. City have also been linked with the Madrid star.