Vitinha could be involved in a stunning swap move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are reportedly closely monitoring the situation of a Paris Saint-Germain star, and are planning a ‘firm offensive’ of a €50million player-plus-cash swap including Rodrygo.

Real had a busy summer transfer window, signing star players Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono.

The recruitment is clearly paying off, with Los Blancos having not dropped a single point through six LaLiga games this season.

But given they were knocked out of last season’s Champions League at the quarter-final stage, they’ll have one eye on how they can ensure they’re back at the top of the three in Europe.

Indeed, PSG won the Champions League last term, and Real are now looking to prise one of their top talents away.

According to Fichajes, Real are closely monitoring PSG star Vitinha, and are planning a ‘firm offensive’ to sign him.

That move would amount to €50million (£43.7m) AND include Real winger Rodrygo.

It is unclear whether that would be enough to see PSG crumble and let one of their best players leave.

DON’T MISS: ⚪️ Every completed Real Madrid transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

How much is Vitinha worth?

The report – which does not come from one of the most reputable sources – suggests the French side wouldn’t let Vitinha go unless an ‘exorbitant fee’ was paid.

It has previously been reported that he had a €135million (£118m) release clause in the summer of 2025, which drops to €90million (£78.7m) by next summer.

Having just finished third in Ballon d’Or voting, he is surely worth a lot of money.

If Real are looking to get him in January, as it’s not clear when their bid would come in, then letting Rodrygo go and adding £43.7million seems a fair price.

Real Madrid round-up: Guehi wants Real

Liverpool target Marc Guehi has reportedly offered himself as a free transfer signing to Real, given his Crystal Palace contract expires at the end of the season.

That will be music to the ears of Real, who have identified him as a target and are well versed in landing top talents for free.

Meanwhile, Real have lost in the race for William Saliba, who has decided to stay at Arsenal, penning a new contract at the Emirates, said to be the largest in club history.

And, Kylian Mbappe could help to lure Michael Olise to Real, beating Liverpool to his transfer, as he wants to share a changing room with him at club level.

Which new Real signing will have biggest impact this season?