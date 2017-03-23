Real Madrid plotting move for former Tottenham flop

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing a former Tottenham defender this summer.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Real manager Zinedine Zidane is eyeing up a move for Real Sociedad’s left-back Yuri Berchiche.

Zidane has reportedly targeted Berchiche as a possible replacement for Fabio Coentrao to compete with fellow full-back Marcelo.

Real’s scouting has highlighted the left-back’s attacking prowess while noting his intelligent defensive positional sense.

The Spaniard joined Spurs’ academy back in 2007 but failed to represent the club’s first team during his three-year spell in London.

The 27-year-old, who made his career league debut in League One for Cheltenham Town, was released at the end of his contract at Tottenham and returned to Spain, signing for Real Union.

He has since joined Sociedad, becoming a crucial member of their squad. His form has even earned international recognition, with Spain coach Julen Lopetegui including him in his preliminary 40-man list ahead of games against Israel and France.