Real Madrid plotting recapture of star who left recently amid rapid surge in form

Nico Paz is already being considered for a return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Nico Paz, with a view to potentially triggering the buy-back clause in his move to Como given his form with the club.

Real saw a number of academy players leave the club in the summer just gone. Amid the senior players such as Joselu and Nacho Fernandez departing, youngsters Paz, Peter Federico and Theo Zidane did the same.

Paz was the most expensive of the Castilla players to leave, doing so for €6million (£5m/$6.5m) but Real inserted a buy-back clause.

According to Marca, there is a chance that they utilise that clause soon.

Indeed, the report states the club has not forgotten the 20-year-old attacker, and the door is not closed for a return.

In fact, they are keenly following his progress with Como, and if it continues, they will exercise their right to see him return.

Paz is starring in Italy

After 10 goals and four assists in 29 games for RM Castilla last season – and one Champions League goal for Real – Paz’s form has surged in senior football.

Seven games and five starts into his Como career, the attacker has one goal and three assists.

Two of those assists came in one game, a 3-2 victory over Atalanta, and he assisted again the very next game, in another 3-2 win.

Those are the only two Serie A games Como have won this season, highlighting how important Paz is to results, and Real know he could be the same for them.

Real Madrid round-up: Defender moves up in air

Real are on the hunt for two of the world’s most forward-thinking defenders, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies.

The former was recently reported to have fully decided against signing a new Liverpool contract, which would mean he could move on a free transfer at the end of the season. It has since been reported, though, that he is yet to make such a decision.

Davies, meanwhile, is said to be keen to move to Real for free next year, too, but Manchester United are hoping they can instead land him, and are willing to offer him a blank cheque that he can write whatever he wants on in order to move there instead.

Real are also said to be the more likely destination for Erling Haaland out of themselves and Barcelona, but that move will not be happening any time soon, according to reports.

Real Madrid’s academy success varies

Paz, with less than even a full season of senior football under his belt, has a long way to match the careers of the likes of Iker Casillas and Raul, who came through Real’s academy and stamped their name in Spanish football history as legends.

But in recent years, the club have seen the likes of Alvaro Morato, Pablo Sarabia and Emiliano Buendia forge good careers for themselves elsewhere after playing for Real in their youth.

That will show Paz that being a Real player is not the be-all and end-all, though having left once, it would be a sweet feeling for him to return, having shown the club they were wrong to ever let him go.