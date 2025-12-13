TEAMtalk can reveal how a much-hyped Liverpool replacement for Mohamed Salah may not make an immediate return to the Premier League, with the attacker also having his eyes firmly set on Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is the player in question, with sources revealing to us that the Frenchman is keeping his long-term options open, and that a move to Spain is not out of the question.

Chelsea, where he was as a youngster and where his brother still plays, has always been somewhere he would consider, whilst Liverpool and Manchester City are both long-term admirers.

Indeed, Liverpool’s issues with Mo Salah could very well see them doing further work on Olise, who Arne Slot is said to be a big fan of.

We understand that Arsenal have always kept tabs on him and if he shows a real willingness to move back to England then they could also yet be involved.

However, Olise’s camp think he has the potential to be the first English-born Ballon d’Or winner since Michael Owen in 2001.

And we understand one side that can’t be discounted is Real Madrid, and they could very well have room for him sooner than many expected.

In 2026, Real are looking at moving on from Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick, and should they leave, there would easily be room and finances to make a move for a top-class wide player and Olise is a name very much towards the top of their list.

A source close to Olise’s camp confirmed to us: “Michael knows there is interest from around Europe. As it stands, there is no hurry for him to come back to England, but it is not an avenue he would discount.

“He is loving life at Bayern Munich as it stands. His game has gone to the next level in Germany and playing with Harry Kane.

“To get him out of Bayern, it is going to take one of the world’s top clubs to put together a massive deal to land him.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Real Madrid news: Big Jurgen Klopp news; Haaland signing hopes

As Xabi Alonso is given three matches to save his managerial job at Real Madrid amid a journalist’s claim about eventually taking charge of Liverpool in two years’ time, Jurgen Klopp’s stance on becoming the new manager at Estadio Bernabeu has come to light.

Elsewhere, as Real Madrid grapple with injury problems at the back, the agent of a Chelsea defender has offered his client’s services to Los Blancos as Blues manager Enzo Maresca continues to overlook him, according to a report, which has also revealed the Spanish club’s response.

Finally, TEAMtalk sources close to Manchester City have revealed their stance on a potential sale of Erling Haaland, with Real Madrid circling amid a results crisis and a dilemma over Xabi Alonso’s future.