Real Madrid plotting summer swoop for influential Chelsea star

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has emerged as a major target for Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old emerged as one of the few bright spots for Chelsea in what was a disastrous Premier League title defence for Antonio Conte’s men.

The Blues ended up finishing fifth, even missing out on the Champions League places, although they did salvage their season a little by winning the FA Cup.

But with Conte’s future still up in the air and Roman Abramovich out of the country with visa issues, it would appear that Chelsea players are fair game at the moment – indeed star midfielder N’Golo Kante could be on his way to PSG.

As for Alonso, Don Balon states that Real and Barcelona are battling to land the Spain star this summer.

However, they say that it is the Madrid giants who are leading the race to sign the left-back, with president Florentino Perez desperate to land defensive reinforcements.

The report goes on to state that the Blues are keen to cash in on the player and that Real are confident of landing Alonso in the coming weeks.

For his part, Alonso recently revealed that he is only concentrating on Chelsea amid talk of an exit.

He said: “I have not considered that possibility [of leaving Chelsea]. I just try to give my best to my team.”

