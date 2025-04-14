Real Madrid are reportedly looking to potentially devastate Liverpool further after ‘discussing moves’ for two more Anfield stars, to add to the proposed free transfer signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

Although an official announcement has yet to be made, the Reds defender is still expected to complete his eye-opening move to the Bernabeu despite talk of a potential U-turn on Merseyside that would see the 26-year-old commit to a new Liverpool contract.

Fabrizio Romano has put those rumours to bed though and is adamant that Alexander-Arnold will still swap England for Spain come the end of the season.

But now a fresh report from Marca states that Real are also looking to rip out Liverpool’s spine with the capture of both Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister in a damaging deal for the Reds.

Indeed, the Liverpool trio could follow a long line of stars who have swapped Anfield for The Bernabeu down the years – a list that includes the likes of Steve McManaman, Michael Owen, Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

Marca reports that Real transfer chiefs are ‘discussing moves’ for Konate and Mac Allister, with the deals ‘on their agenda in a recent meeting’.

Of the two, Konate appears the more likely to make the switch, given that the 25-year-old will be out of contract in the summer of 2026 and a new deal, at this stage, is not looking that likely.

Real are not the only club chasing the France international, with PSG also keen on bringing the central defender back to his homeland either this summer or next when he can walk away for free.

But from Real’s perspective, bolstering a defensive line that has been hit hard by injuries this season and will also soon need to replacing aging stars likes David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger makes plenty of sense.

Indeed, Konate is not the only Premier League centre-back on the club’s radar, with the Spanish giants also showing significant interest in Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen – as TEAMtalk has previously reported.

DEEP DIVE ➡️ Real Madrid wages: Top 11 highest-paid players on football’s biggest wage bill

Mac Allister drops LaLiga move hint

In terms of Real’s interest in Argentine midfielder Mac Allister, the 26-year-old has previously hinted that he is tempted by a move to Spain at some in his career.

Mac Allister told Spanish publication AS, when asked about a LaLiga switch: “Yes, why not? It’s a country I like a lot and I’ve visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and the culture, it’s very similar to Argentina.

“I would definitely like to play in Spain one day. Right now, I’m very comfortable at Liverpool and I don’t think about what might happen in the future.”

Speaking last summer, Mac Allister’s father Carlos, who is also the player’s agent, addressed the Los Blancos rumours by telling Egyptian outlet MSR: “Alexis is performing very well at Liverpool, and this is the important thing to say at the moment.

“There are no negotiations from Real Madrid with Alexis, and the player will continue with Liverpool next season. If future offers arrive to sign Alexis, we will discuss them with Liverpool’s management first.”

Mac Allister would find it difficult to force a move to Real though, even if he wanted to, given that he remains under contract until the summer of 2028 and plays a hugely important role in Arne Slot’s engine room.

Latest Real Madrid news

👉🏻 Real Madrid already ‘in talks’ to sign one of Europe’s top defensive talents

👉🏻 Arsenal chasing Real Madrid star who ‘may need to leave’ for one BIG reason

👉🏻 Real Madrid ‘want to sign’ explosive star who humbled Liverpool and Aston Villa

POLL – Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?