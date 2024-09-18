Real Madrid hope to weaken three of the Premier League's biggest clubs in a triple raid

Real Madrid are ready to flex their muscles in the transfer market by pulling off a monumental triple raid on Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal in 2025, according to a report.

Real Madrid are already the dominant force in European football, winning two of the last three Champions Leagues. With the revamped and greatly expanded Club World Cup (held in the USA) making its debut next summer, Los Blancos want to take their football domination global.

And after half a decade of relatively cautious spending – in which younger players and several free agents were targeted – the Spanish giant are ready to open the chequebook. That’s according to the Independent who state three gigantic moves are being sought in 2025.

Firstly, Real Madrid hope to pluck Rodri out of Man City and the report states there is ‘a belief that the midfielder eventually wants to return to Spain to play for the club while in his prime.’

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is also wanted, though Real Madrid might not have to pay a fee in his case. The 25-year-old is out of contract at season’s end and is reportedly in ‘constant contact’ with Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham. The pair initially struck up a friendship while on international duty with England.

Finally, Real Madrid hope to complete their spree by signing Arsenal centre-back William Saliba. Of the three, it’s stated Real Madrid believe Saliba would be the most difficult to sign ‘due to Arsenal’s burgeoning strength.’

An alternative target on Real Madrid’s radar in case Saliba is out of reach is Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero.

Updates on Rodri, Alexander-Arnold, Saliba, Romero deals

According to the Athletic, Man City are not overly concerned about their chances of losing Rodri to Real Madrid.

In a report released on Tuesday September 17, the outlet stated Man City have responded to the Real Madrid links by offering Rodri a ‘huge new contract.’

Furthermore, the report added Real Madrid will not be able to come close to the salary Man City have put on the table. Los Blancos will also reportedly have difficulty financing the level of transfer fee Man City would command.

One factor that could work in Real Madrid’s favour would be a crippling punishment for their alleged FFP breaches.

The Independent stated Real Madrid are ‘keenly monitoring’ the progress of the City hearing.

Regarding Alexander-Arnold, TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Real Madrid are in regular contact with the right-back’s agents at PLG Group. Real Madrid have made their intentions to sign the Reds ace crystal clear.

However, we also understand the player is happy at Liverpool who in turn, are ready to make him one of the highest paid players in their history.

But the longer a new deal remains unsigned, the speculation surrounding the dynamic defender will only increase.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid’s super scout, Juni Calafat, was understood to be in attendance for Sunday’s north London derby. The two players coming under his watchful eye were reported to be Saliba and Romero and the update from the Independent backs up those claims.

Real Madrid are also known to be courting Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies who like Alexander-Arnold, is tracking to become a free agent next summer.

Romero stance on Real Madrid / Inter want Liverpool centre-back

Reports claim Spurs vice-captain Romero is ‘willing to join’ Real Madrid, potentially in a deal that could be made as early as January.

Romero’s poor form for Tottenham has come under the spotlight this season, though his exemplary displays for Argentina over the past few years suggest he can be world class on his day.

Elsewhere, a player underused by Arne Slot in the early stages of his Liverpool tenure is now courting interest from Inter Milan.

In other news, TEAMtalj has been able to confirm Liverpool hold genuine interest in signing new England international, Angel Gomes.

The 24-year-old midfielder has excelled at club level for Lille since leaving Manchester United four years ago and is out of contract next summer.