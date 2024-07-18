Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reportedly plans to take out his frustrations on missing out on Leny Yoro to Manchester United by ordering Los Blancos to hijack a planned Arsenal transfer and also seal the signing of a top Bayern Munich star.

The reigning European champions have strongly bolstered their forward positions this summer after finally completing the signing of Kylian Mbappe after a lengthy chase. The France forward has signed a lucrative deal with Real Madrid until summer 2029 which confirms his status as one of world sport’s highest-paid stars.

And the France superstar won’t be their only addition in attack this summer; Mbappe will soon be joined at the Bernabeu by generational Brazilian talent Endrick, leaving Ancelotti with an embarrassment of riches up front.

However, despite the obvious lure that playing for Real Madrid brings for the world’s top stars, it does not always bear fruit, as has been testified by Leny Yoro’s decision to reject Los Blancos and sign for Manchester United instead.

United of course barged the door wide open for the French teenager having not only offered a significantly higher fee for defender (Real’s top offer was worth €35m, while United are spending €60m), but also with lucrative wages and with the promise of first-team football; something Los Blancos were not able to do.

Nonetheless, reports in the Spanish media claim Ancelotti is furious at missing out on Yoro and has now demanded Real president Florentino Perez acts quickly to move for two other defensive targets to ease their pain in missing out on the Lille star.

Real Madrid transfers: Ancelotti demands urging signing of Bayern star

As a result, reports in Spain claim Ancelotti is looking to ease his pain by striking a deal instead for Alphonso Davies.

The Bayern Munich has long been on Real’s radar, and with just a year left on his deal, they have been given strong belief a move is there for the taking.

Aside from fleeting interest from Manchester City, Real look unopposed in their quest to sign the Canada star, albeit he was always expected to move there in summer 2025 when his deal at the Allianz Arena lapsed.

However, it is claimed Ancelotti instead wants the left-back signed now as a matter of urgency with the Real boss adamant he will not miss out on two defensive targets in one summer window.

Davies, for his part, continues to negotiate with Bayern over an extension to his arrangement. Bayern’s current offer is reportedly worth a colossal €13m per annum (£210,000 a week), though it’s reported the 23-year-old’s agent is looking for a package nearer the €20m mark (£320,000 a week).

And while there remains a major discrepancy between the two parties, reports of late have suggested a compromise could soon be reached that would see Davies remain with the Bundesliga giants.

Alarmed that he may miss out on a second defensive target, it’s claimed Ancelotti has reportedly made it clear he does not want another player to slip through his fingers and is demanding urgent action to ensure a deal is struck to bring the player to Madrid.

Bayern are also aware of Real’s interest and will seemingly put a deadline on the talks. While they are keen to keep him, they will not spend silly money on retaining his services and will indeed look to sell the 53-times capped Canada international this summer if he does accept an extension.

Arsenal to feel Real Madrid wrath over Riccardo Calafiori

In the immediate response to missing out on Yoro, reports in Italy also claim Ancelotti has asked Perez to turn his attention back towards Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Bologna man announced himself to the watching world with a series of strong displays for the Azzurri at the European Championships, despite the reigning champions’ failure to progress beyond the round of 16.

And while linked with moves to the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Real Madrid, it is Arsenal who have thundered into the lead for his signature, opening negotiations with Bologna over a big-money deal for the 22-year-old.

Calafiori himself has agreed the move to Emirates Stadium in principle, but the move is yet to cross the line over a dispute between the Gunners and Bologna over the breakdown of his €50m (£42m) fee.

The Gunners are understood to have offered €45m plus €5m in add-ons, with the bulk of the fee paid over four-yearly installments. The Serie A side are seeking a straight deal worth €50m – and want the bulk of the transfer paid up front; a situation further complicated by Calafiori’s former side, FC Basel, owed an estimated 50% of any future sale.

While Arsenal have continued to stand their ground, Bologna have refused to play ball, with suggestions in the Italian media that Calafiori will be asked to return to pre-season training with them next week once his summer break has concluded.

Now the door has been left open for Real to pounce and Corriere di Bologna claims Ancelotti has asked Perez to swoop in and hijack the deal.

Of course, the claims could have emerged to try and force Arsenal to back down, but while the deal remains unsigned, it will remain a concern that the signing could slip through their fingers.