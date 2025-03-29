Arda Guler and Endrick could both be allowed to leave Real Madrid this summer

Liverpool could find themselves outmuscled in the race to sign Dean Huijsen after it was reported that Real Madrid planned to elbow themselves to the front of the queue by offering Bournemouth their pick of two stars as part of the deal – but the move could allow another star to fall directly into Arne Slot’s lap.

The 19-year-old Cherries star has emerged as one of the world’s most in-demand defenders this season off the back of some sublime performances for Andoni Iraola’s side. Calm and composed on the ball, the initial €15.2m (£12.7m, $16.4m) Bournemouth paid to Juventus for the centre-half last summer already looks one of the best pieces of business in recent memory.

Having this week debuted for the Spain’s national side, Huijsen has further rubberstamped his credentials as the next big thing, appearing in both Nations League games against the Netherlands as they progressed 5-4 on penalties to reach the semi-finals after a 5-5 aggregate draw.

That form has already seen the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham send scouts to the Vitality Stadium to make regular checks on the teenager’s progress. And with a £50m (€60m, $64.7m) exit clause in his deal, a summer move appears inevitable and was also recently confirmed by his Bournemouth teammate Justin Kluivert.

While our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has confirmed Liverpool plans to sign defensive leader Huijsen are genuine this summer as they plot for the long-term and life after Virgil van Dijk, it seems the Reds are having to prepare for major transfer disappointment.

That’s after Fletcher also revealed this week that Real Madrid are stepping up their quest to bring him to the Bernabeu, with Los Blancos desperate to add more central defensive cover this summer after being blighted by several key injuries in the position this season.

Now, according to journalist Pacojó Delgado, writing for Cadena Ser, Real president Florentino Perez wants to sweeten a potential swoop on Bournemouth by offering the Cherries their pick of two young stars on a season’s loan as part of any deal.

Per Delgado, Perez will offer Iraola the chance of signing one of either Turkey playmaker Arda Guler or Brazilian forward Endrick as bait and to ensure they are giving priority over the sale of Huijsen.

READ MORE 🚨 Liverpool escalate plans to sign sublime Prem leader as FSG’s three key transfer criteria is revealed

Liverpool on target to sign another Bournemouth star

With Chelsea also having been revealed as dropping out the race for Huijsen this week – and with the Blues now giving priority to the re-signing of a former star – it seems Real’s power play will put them firmly on pole position in the race to sign the teenager.

And while the news will also disappoint those in the corridoes of power at Anfield, it’s not all bad news with Liverpool still expected to finalise another raid on Bournemouth this summer – this time for left-back Milos Kerkez.

Our man Fletcher exclusively first broke the news of Liverpool plans to sign the Hungarian all the way back in September, with sporting director making it a priority to sign the Cherries star for a second time after playing a leading role in bringing him to the south coast in the first place.

And with Ben Jacobs informing TEAMtalk that Kerkez has used the recent international break to discuss his future with his agent, Liverpool hopes of securing his signing have been further boosted amid strong claims that the ‘aggressive’ player now wants to make the move to Anfield.

With Gary Lineker also hinting a move to Anfield is on for Kerkez and with reporter James Pearce having revealed Bournemouth’s asking price, it seems a move to Anfield will get the green light this summer.

Interesting though, a new report has claimed Bournemouth will only sanction two big-name sales this summer to ensure Iraola’s side – currently pursuing a historic first season in European competition – are not too severely weakened.

And with Huijsen and Kerkez’s sale potentially netting some £95m, those funds will be pumped back into the squad to help with more team strengthening.

However, the statement that only two will leave, which comes via the Daily Telegraph, means that any hopes of prising the likes of Antoine Semenyo or Kluivert away this summer – Liverpool and Arsenal are tracking Semenyo, while Man Utd have been credited with an interest in Kluivert – are likely to fall on deaf ears.

“There is also strong interest in 21-year-old Milos Kerkez, Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert (both 25), but there is no way Bournemouth will sell more than one or two of their prize assets in a season,” Jason Burt writes. “And even then it will only be on their terms; when they are ready and with a significant profit.”

Real Madrid transfer latest: Trent move U-turn?; race on for £125m playmaker

Meanwhile, the Reds may have been offered a stunning reprieve over their hopes of extending Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Anfield after a Sky Sports reporter denied this week’s big news that a move to Real Madrid has been rubberstamped.

Elsewhere, Manchester City have turned their attention to Florian Wirtz, with a Spanish report claiming Jude Bellingham’s response to the City’s interest in him and amid suggestions Perez was also ready to make the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker a big-money summer target.

And finally, Real Madrid are reportedly keen on bringing Chelsea flop Kepa Arrizabalaga back to Santiago Bernabeu after the keeper’s impressive season on loan at Bournemouth.

QUIZ: Which of these Real Madrid players has not played in the Prem before?