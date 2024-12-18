Eder Militao and David Alaba could both be pushed out the door by Real Madrid

Real Madrid are reportedly considering axing two of their highest earners, David Alaba and Eder Militao, in order to secure the signings of other players in the near future.

Real have faced adversity in defensive positions this season. Indeed, a number of their best defenders have spent time on the sidelines through injury.

Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Militao and Alaba are all currently injured, some for a long time, and though Alaba is soon to return to action, he may take a while to get up to speed, having not played a minute all season.

According to Real Madrid Confidencial, the board could force the latter pair out.

Though letting both Militao and Alaba go is described as ‘drastic’, the report states it ‘is the best option for them’.

Real could then reportedly build a new defence without any injury problems, with the club ‘considering the option of transfer of other players’ through the door after the sales of their current defenders.

Real could save huge sums

The sales of both men would save a lot of space on the wage bill.

Alaba is reportedly Real’s second-highest earner, with a wage of €433k (£356k/$454k) per week.

Militao is also in the top ten highest earners at Real, with his wage of €280k (£231k/$294k) per week putting him eighth on the list.

As such, the La Liga giants could have a good sum to spend on fresh talent if they are to push out the pair.

Real Madrid round-up: New defender already on the way

It has been reported by multiple sources that Real are already nearing the signing of a new defender, with an agreement in place to land Leganes B’s Lamini Fati.

Real are also heavily tracking Trent Alexander-Arnold, and it’s believed Liverpool will have to offer their star right-back way more if he’s to remain at the club.

Another Liverpool man, Dominik Szoboszlai, is said to be on the radar of Real.

Meanwhile, Real could miss out on one of their favourite targets, Florian Wirtz, as he could reportedly decide to pen a new deal with Bayer Leverkusen.

