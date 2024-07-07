Real Madrid are confident they’ll be the ones to complete a club-record deal for a €150m-rated superstar also being chased by Barcelona and Manchester City, according to reports.

Real Madrid very rarely fail to get their man in the market. Los Blancos fended off stiff interest and bigger bids from Liverpool and Manchester City when securing the services of Jude Bellingham one year ago.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have also succeeded in pulling off arguably the biggest free agent coup in football history when luring Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu.

Further evidence of Real Madrid’s unbeatable appeal comes in the form of Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have actively pursued the 18-year-old Frenchman who is viewed as a ‘can’t miss’ talent. However, Yoro has already informed Real Madrid they are the only club he wishes to join.

According to a fresh update from Spanish outlet AS, yet another rising young superstar could be bound for the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid want Florian Wirtz in 2025

They state Real Madrid are ‘confident’ of winning the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen and Germany ace, Florian Wirtz.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a truly remarkable campaign last term when notching 38 goal contributions in just 49 appearances.

Wirtz helped fire Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title. Xabi Alonso’s side also won the German Cup and progressed to the final of the Europa League.

Wirtz is content to remain with Leverkusen for at least one more season. That is music to the ears of Leverkusen chiefs who according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, consider the player ‘untouchable’ this window.

However, the story may well be different in 2025, with AS reporting Real Madrid ‘believe that they will secure the services of the German pearl next season.’

Varying reports in Germany have stated Leverkusen will demand a whopping €150m/£127m before letting Wirtz go.

Such a sum would smash Real Madrid’s transfer record which remains the €120m the signing of Eden Hazard eventually cost.

Jude Bellingham’s transfer could surpass Hazard’s if certain add-ons are met, though even that would pale in comparison to paying €150m for Wirtz.

Barcelona and Man City at Real Madrid’s mercy

Signing Wirtz would help cement Real Madrid’s place as the dominant force in European football for years to come.

It would also help to land a blow on bitter rivals Barcelona who per AS, are also desperate to sign the German.

Real Madrid and Barcelona don’t often compete for the same player in the transfer market. Wirtz signing for Real Madrid would be further evidence Ancelotti’s side are the number one team in Spain.

The move would also throw a spanner in the works over at Premier League champions Man City.

TEAMtalk has learned Wirtz is one of a handful of major-name players City are considering signing as the heir to Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian maestro, 33, is understood to have warmed to the idea of leaving for a late-career payday in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad have struck an agreement on personal terms with the player and have been granted permission to enter talks with Man City regarding the transfer fee.

Given De Bruyne’s contract only has one year remaining, Man City are open to cashing in.

Our insider, Rudy Galetti, learned Wirtz, Xavi Simons and Jamal Musiala are the three players City are considering as De Bruyne replacements.

But with Wirtz unavailable for transfer this summer and potentially heading to the Bernabeu next summer, Man City’s shortlist may already be a man down.

