Real Madrid prepare to suffer through defence crisis with one eye on enormous Mbappe outlay in summer

Kylian Mbappe and Carlo Ancelotti either side of the Real Madrid stadium and badge

Real Madrid have one eye on a transfer for Kylian Mbappe amid their centre-back crisis, and therefore may not recruit at all in January.

Real Madrid are down to the bare bones after a spate of anterior cruciate ligament injuries that have caused an emergency need for defensive reinforcements.

However, the club may not bring in anyone in January over concerns about the prices of targets in the upcoming window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

David Alaba suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Villarreal last weekend. Madrid have now only got Antonio Rudiger and Nacho available to play at centre back as they try to secure the La Liga title and Champions League trophy.

The club have also been training with Aurelien Tchouameni at centre-back and believe he can step in to help if the club are in desperate need. The France international has only ever played in that position once in 198 senior matches.

They are also reluctant to recall players who are out on loan due to either a lack of belief in their ability or because they do not want to disrupt their progression.

Rafa Marin is one player who fits the bill for a return in these circumstances but he is likely to remain loaned out to Alaves.

The club will move for a centre-back if the right opportunity presents itself, with eyes on former Barcelona player Jean Clair-Todibo, now at Ligue 1 side Nice.

There has been no significant movement from Los Blancos yet, though, and Tottenham are also keen on his signature.

Madrid also have eyes on a number of Europe’s best young players but the figures being asked for are off-putting to the Spanish giants.

Leny Yoro of Lille and and Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio are both on the club’s radar.

Inacio will cost £51million and Sporting will not accept anything less for their star centre-back in a bid to hold onto him until summer. Yoro does not hold a release clause in his deal and the 18-year-old will not be cheap for any prospective buyers.

Summer moves take precedence for Real

Madrid also have one eye on the summer and will not want to risk restricting themselves with big deal on the radar.

Kylian Mbappe has been a long-term target and will become one of the highest-ever paid players next summer whether he decides to extend with Paris Saint-Germain or opts to leave.

Many at Real believe that deal is already lined up and he will be playing at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

The chances are the club take an opportunity later in the window to add strength in depth to their defence or look to a veteran who can plug the gap left by Alaba and his fellow injured teammates.

Raphael Varane is an outside shout but the focus at Madrid is on building something new long-term.

