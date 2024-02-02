Real Madrid prepare surprisingly cheap Erling Haaland raid, as Man City boss Guardiola fires back

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has emerged as a target for Real Madrid in recent weeks as they prepare to bring in a new striker next summer.

The Spanish giants are yet to bring in a prolific front man to replace Karim Benzema after he left for Saudi club Al-Ittihad at the beginning of the season.

Kylian Mbappe has been Madrid’s top target for some time but his future is still unclear amid a contract dispute with Paris Saint-Germain and interest from Liverpool.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, Los Blancos are also big admirers of Haaland.

Reports from Spain suggest he has a clause in his contract that would allow him to join Madrid for a reduced fee of just €100m (approx. £85m).

Madrid would jump at that opportunity if those claims are true, but would still need to convince Haaland to leave Man City, where his contract is valid until 2027.

The prospect of the Norwegian centre-forward leaving is worrying for Man City fans, considering he has scored 14 goals in just 16 Premier League appearances this season and netted 36 last term.

If the Cityzens want to leapfrog Liverpool and lift a fourth-consecutive title, Haaland will have to keep banging in the goals.

Guardiola gives his verdict on Madrid’s interest in Haaland

In a press conference on Friday afternoon, Man City boss Pep Guardiola was asked if Haaland joining Madrid is possible, amid claims the striker is ‘unhappy in England.’

“I don’t know,” he said in jest when asked about those reports. “You have to ask the media from Madrid if he is not happy. Maybe they have more info than we have.

“I don’t have that feeling that he is unhappy. He was because he could not play for two months because he was injured. Maybe the media from Spain, especially Madrid, have more information than us.”

When asked whether the rumours could unsettle Haaland, Guardiola said: “You cannot say he did not adapt quick and was not fine since he arrived. That is the level he has showed since the day one when he arrived.

“So we cannot control what other people say. The important thing is he is happy and when he is unhappy he will take his decision.”

Haaland returned to action in Man City’s 3-1 win over Burnley with a 19 minute cameo off the bench.

Guardiola confirmed that the striker is ready to start against Brentford on Monday.

“He is ready,” said the City boss. “Everyone is fit, everyone is back.”

