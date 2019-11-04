Arsenal could soon be faced with something of a dilemma after Real Madrid were reported to have identified one of their summer signings as a prime transfer target for summer 2020.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is currently reported to be drawing up a shortlist of defenders to replace the ageing Sergio Ramos, who is very much in the autumn of his career.

And in their quest to replace the long-serving centre-half, Zidane is reported to have drawn up a three-man transfer wishlist – with Saliba featuring high among their targets.

The 18-year-old, signed by the Gunners for £27million in the summer before being loaned back to St-Etienne, has impressed so far this season and is said to have caught the attention of the Spanish giants.

And according to The Sun, Real have added him alongside Benoit Badiashile of Monaco and Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara on their wanted list of defensive targets.

As per the report, Arsenal are ready to stick a £50m asking price on the young defender’s head in the hope it will dissuade Real from making a move. But it’s claimed the club will not be deterred by the 18-year-old’s transfer fee, believing it would represent a sound investment for the future and that the player can mature into one of the leading centre-halves in the world game.

From Arsenal’s point of view, it is not known what their stance would be should such an offer be forthcoming; Saliba is due to become a fully-fledged Arsenal player in summer 2020 after completing the season in Ligue 1, but the chance to make an instant £23m profit on a player whom has yet to even play for the club could be one they’d give some consideration to.

Unai Emery’s side have shipped 15 goals in 11 Premier League games, a stat that is the ninth worst in the entire division, and one which has led to increased pressure on the Spaniard’s shoulders.

The Gunners were on Sunday linked with a move for Jose Mourinho to replace Emery, with the former Manchester United manager reported to have already informed the Gunners of two transfer targets ahead of the January window.