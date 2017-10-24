Real Madrid president adds fresh twist to €250m-rated Kane talk

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has spoken out about speculation linking the Spanish giants with Harry Kane.

The LaLiga side had been linked with a mega-money move for the Spurs and England star, with reports even suggesting Gareth Bale could move the other way in a swap deal.

As noted by Goal.com, Kane has been in ridiculous form in 2017, scoring 45 goals in 40 games for club and country.

However, Perez has now insisted that Los Blancos have no interest in signing Kane due to his suspected €250million price tag.

“Signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head. He is a great player and in addition he is young,” Perez told Cadena COPE.

“He has many years to progress, but we are delighted with [Karim] Benzema and with all of the team.

“I didn’t ask Tottenham’s president for the price because he would have told me that he is worth €250m.”