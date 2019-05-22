Real Madrid president makes firm call on €200m-rated Liverpool star

Real Madrid have ruled themselves out of signing Liverpool’s star winger Sadio Mane this summer, according to a report.

The Senegal international has arguably been Liverpool’s stand out performer this season so far, scoring 26 goals in all competitions and adding five assists.

Mane’s superb form is understood to have alerted new Real boss Zinedine Zidane, with reports earlier this month from El Confidencial claiming that Real were urging Mane to tell Liverpool he wants to leave.

Mane though, who signed a new five-year deal in November, did recently state that he remains completely unfazed by the talk despite admitting that Spanish football had made an impression on him.

Now, Spanish pundit Eduardo Inda has offered an update on the situation, and one that will be music to the ears of Liverpool.

He claims that while Zidane wants to sign the former Southampton star, club president Florentino Perez has decided to rule out a move due to his price tag.

“Zidane has differences with Thibaut Courtois, having wanted to continue with Keylor,” he said.

“Pogba is closer than we think.

“And Mane, Liverpool has asked 200 million euros (£175m) and Florentino has said no.”

